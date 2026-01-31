Hero Sales Breakup Dec 2025 – Splendor, HF Deluxe, Destini, Glamour, Vida, Xtreme, Xoom

Hero Vida electric scooter records highest YoY growth in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio

Hero MotoCorp posted strong domestic sales growth in December 2025, driven largely by its core commuter models and a sharp rise in electric scooter volumes. Total domestic sales stood at 4,18,950 units, marking a 42.68% YoY increase over 2,93,625 units sold in December 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, however, sales declined by 24.54%, compared to 5,55,220 units sold in November 2025, largely due to festive-season demand tapering off. Hero’s volume growth continues to be anchored by its mass-market commuter motorcycles, while electric mobility gained momentum, with the Vida electric scooter emerging as the fastest-growing model in the company’s lineup.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Breakup – December 2025

Hero Splendor remained the company’s largest-selling model, clocking 2,80,760 units in December 2025. This translated to a 45.90% YoY growth, adding 88,322 units over December 2024, and commanding a dominant 67.02% share of Hero’s domestic sales. On a MoM basis, Splendor sales declined by 15.85%.

HF Deluxe retained its second position with 49,051 units, registering a 17.59% YoY growth, though MoM sales dropped sharply by 46.15%. In the scooter segment, Destini 125 delivered a strong performance with 23,044 units, recording a 185.83% YoY increase, even as MoM sales fell by 14.77%. Glamour, one of Hero’s premium commuter offerings, also posted robust YoY growth of 185.05%, reaching 17,166 units, though it saw a 31.37% MoM decline.

Hero Vida Electric Leads Growth Charts

Hero Vida electric scooter emerged as the standout performer in December 2025. Sales surged to 13,516 units, up from just 640 units in December 2024, translating into a massive 2,011.88% YoY growth—the highest across Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio. MoM sales dipped marginally by 4.79%, following higher festive-month volumes. The growth was supported by increasing acceptance of the Vida platform and gradual expansion of charging and service infrastructure.

Xtreme 125R ranked sixth with 12,989 units, though it witnessed declines on both YoY (-25.66%) and MoM (-34.84%) bases. Passion recorded 11,670 units, posting a healthy 42.40% YoY growth, despite a sharp MoM decline of 48.64%.

Sub-5,000 Unit Models – December 2025

Among lower-volume models, Xoom 125 stood out with 5,034 units, marking a 146.76% YoY rise. It was also the only Hero model to record MoM growth, up 26.32% over November 2025. Pleasure sales fell sharply to 3,756 units, reflecting a 72.79% YoY decline, while Xpulse recorded 1,086 units, up 16.77% YoY, but down 56.58% MoM.

In the performance motorcycle space, Xtreme 160/200 slipped to 453 units, while Xtreme 250R (109 units) and Karizma 210 (4 units) remained niche contributors. Xoom 160 added 312 units, while Maverick 440 reported zero sales in December 2025.