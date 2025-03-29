Hero Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Splendor, Deluxe, Xtreme, Passion, Destini, Vida, Xpulse

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported domestic sales of 3,56,615 units in February 2025, a decline of 19.48% compared to 4,42,863 units in February 2024. While a few models witnessed strong gains, several key products recorded significant de-growth.

Splendor and HF Deluxe See Drop in Sales

Hero’s best-seller Splendor remained at the top of the domestic chart with 2,07,763 units sold in February 2025. However, this was a steep 25.25% decline compared to 2,77,939 units sold in the same month last year. Similarly, HF Deluxe saw a dip of 7.30%, with sales falling to 70,581 units from 76,138 units YoY.

Xtreme 125R proved to be a major gainer with 16,178 units sold in Feb 2025, marking an impressive 361.70% growth over 3,504 units in the same period last year. On the electric front, Vida also posted substantial growth, selling 6,146 units, up 339.31% from 1,399 units last year – reflecting Hero’s growing presence in the EV space.

Decline Across Passion, Glamour, Xpulse and More

Hero’s Passion witnessed a sharp 50.17% drop, with sales slipping to 15,598 units from 31,302 units last year. Glamour also dropped by 50.06%, with only 7,942 units sold compared to 15,904 a year earlier. Adventure-focused Xpulse fell to 1,698 units, down 39.01%, while the Xoom scooter dropped 44.75% to 1,814 units.

Among scooters, Destini 125 recorded a 15.19% decline with 14,445 units sold, while Pleasure showed positive growth of 41.32%, increasing from 8,248 to 11,656 units YoY. However, Maestro recorded zero dispatches, compared to 424 last year.

Other Models – Xtreme 160/200, Karizma, Mavrick

Sales of Xtreme range were relatively stable, down marginally by 1.26% to 2,742 units. Mavrick 440, Hero’s entry into the premium segment, reported 52 units in its debut month. On the other hand, Karizma 210 reported zero units in February 2025, compared to 2,128 units sold in the same month last year, indicating a pause or phase-out. Hero had showcased the new Karizma XMR 250, which is expected to launch in coming months.

Overall, while Hero MotoCorp continues to dominate in terms of volumes with strong performers like Splendor and HF Deluxe, the overall YoY decline of 19.48% highlights the impact of changing consumer preferences and increasing competition in the commuter and premium segments.

Hero MotoCorp has recently expanded its product lineup with the launch of three new offerings – Xoom 125, Xtreme 250R, and Xpulse 210. These new models are strategically positioned to target different segments – the Xoom 125 caters to the sporty scooter segment, Xtreme 250R strengthens Hero’s presence in the premium performance motorcycle space, and the all-new Xpulse 210 enhances its off-road adventure portfolio. With these launches, Hero aims to appeal to a broader customer base and boost overall sales volumes in the coming months.