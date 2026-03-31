Hero Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Splendor, Deluxe, Destini, Glamour, Passion, Xtreme

Hero MotoCorp reported strong domestic sales of 5,14,879 units in February 2026, registering a 44.56% year-on-year growth compared to 3,56,165 units sold in February 2025. The growth was largely driven by its commuter motorcycle lineup, led by Splendor, along with strong gains in select scooters and premium segments.

Hero Sales Breakup Feb 2026

Hero Splendor remained the company’s best-selling model with 3,21,952 units sold last month. It recorded a massive 54.96% YoY growth, contributing a significant share to the company’s overall volumes. HF Deluxe followed with 71,717 units, registering a marginal 1.61% growth. Together, these two commuter motorcycles continue to form the backbone of Hero’s domestic sales.

Among the standout performers, Glamour recorded one of the highest growth rates, surging 202.68% YoY to 22,677 units. Destini 125 scooter also saw strong traction with 27,369 units, up 89.47% YoY. Passion posted a healthy 28.48% growth with 20,041 units, while Xtreme 125R added 18,481 units, growing 14.24% YoY.

Hero’s EV lineup under Vida brand recorded strong growth, with sales at 14,320 units, up 133% YoY. This reflects growing demand for electric scooters in urban markets. In the premium and lifestyle segment, Xpulse registered 3,602 units, growing 112.13% YoY, indicating steady demand for adventure motorcycles.

Scooter sales showed mixed trends. While Destini and Xoom 125 posted strong gains, Pleasure saw a sharp decline of 39.55% YoY to 7,046 units. Xoom 125 grew 129.77% YoY to 4,168 units, while the newly introduced Xoom 160 contributed 774 units in its initial phase.

Lower Volumes In Premium Bikes

Higher-capacity motorcycles such as Xtreme 250R (203 units) and Karizma 210 (13 units) saw limited volumes. Meanwhile, Mavrick 440 recorded zero sales in February 2026, compared to 52 units last year. Overall, Hero MotoCorp’s strong performance in February 2026 was driven by its core commuter motorcycles, particularly Splendor.

At the same time, growth in scooters, EVs and select premium models highlights the company’s efforts to diversify its portfolio.The consistent demand across key segments positions Hero well as it continues to expand both its ICE and EV offerings in the Indian market.