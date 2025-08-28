Hero Sales Breakup July 2025 – Splendor, HF, Xoom, Glamour, Xpulse, Karizma

Strong performance was driven by the Destini 125, Passion and Xpulse with the Vida electric scooter recording its best-ever monthly sales

Hero MotoCorp has posted strong sales growth on a YoY basis in July 2025. Sales improved by 4.50% to 3,87,330 units, up from 3,70,660 units relating to a 16,670 unit volume increase. MoM sales however, fell by 26.14% when compared to 5,24,414 units sold in June 2025, a month before.

Hero Sales Breakup YoY Vs MoM July 2025

Hero Splendor continued to dominate both the company sales list and the top 10 motorcycle segment with 2,22,774 unit sales in the past month. This was despite a YoY decline of 8.98% from 2,44,761 units sold in July 2024. Sales momentum also declined on a MoM basis as sales fell sharply by 32.71% from 3,31,057 units sold in June 2025. The Splendor currently commands a 57.52% share within this list.

At No. 2, HF Deluxe, a strong performer in the commuter segment, regaled for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability has seen 71,477 unit sales last month, a 53.30% YoY growth. Its MoM sales however, fell by 29.15% as sales in June 2025 had crossed the 1 lakh unit mark at 1,00,878 units. The HF Deluxe currently commands an 18.45% share on this list.

Destini 125 came in next with 19,726 units sold last month. This was a 245.52% growth over 5,709 units sold in July 2024. MoM sales were also lower by 2.06%. Growth on a YoY basis but a decline in MoM demand was seen in the case of Hero Passion. Sales were up 58.86% to 18,109 units from 11,399 units YoY whereas MoM sales dipped by 31.01%. Sales of the Xtreme 125R fell sharply. Sales were down to 12,287 units in the past month which was a 52.45% YoY and 23.07% MoM de-growth.

Demand for Hero Vida Surge in July 2025

The Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter which was launched in July 1 with Battery-as-a-Service has brought in rich rewards for the company. Sales were up 144.02% YoY while it also witnessed a 56.38% MoM growth to 11,225 units. Sales had stood at 4,600 units and 7,178 units in July 2024 and June 2025 respectively.

Another Hero model to show off YoY and MoM growth was the Glamour. Sales were up at 10,696 units which was a 12.84% YoY and 24.10% MoM growth. The recently launched Glamour X is likely to take sales ceiling higher. Pleasure scooter sales declined by 38.21% YoY and by 18.97% MoM to 8,495 units.

Xoom sales escalated significantly. The company has been aggressively expanding its presence in the scooter segment, and Xoom 125 is its latest upgrade. Sales have been hugely encouraging with 6,543 units sold last month which was a 110.66% YoY growth from 3,106 unit sales of July 2024. MoM sales saw an even higher improvement by 574.54% from 970 units sold in June 2025.

Lower down the sales order was Hero Xpulse with 4,023 units sold last month relating to a 59.45% YoY and 69.53% MoM growth. Xtreme 160/200 however, suffered a YoY decline to 1,597 units but witnessed a huge 943.79% MoM growth over just 153 unit sales of June 2025. Xtreme 250R accounted for 367 unit sales last month, a 12.58% MoM growth. There were also 6 units of Karizma 210 and 5 units of Maverick 440 sold last month recording hefty YoY and MoM decline.