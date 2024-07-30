Hero Sales Breakup June 2024 – Splendor, Glamour, Xtreme, Passion, Destini, Vida

Splendor, HF Deluxe and Glamour accounted for the bulk of Hero MotoCorp’s sales to command a combined market share of 85.52%

Market leader Hero MotoCorp continued its dominance in the two wheeler segment with domestic sales at 4,90,743 units last month. This translated to a growth of 16.09% over the corresponding month figures of 4,22,740 units. While the company has received outstanding response for its motorcycle range, sales of Xoom and Maestro in the scooter segment dipped as buyers have been recently showing more preference towards electric scooters.

Hero MotoCorp Sales June 2024 – YoY Comparison

As always, Hero Splendor commanded the sales charts in June 2024 with 3,05,586 unit sales to garner a 62.27% share on this list. This was also a 28.21% YoY growth over 2,38,340 units sold in June 2023 relating to a volume increase of 67,246 units.

HF Deluxe sales grew marginally by 0.75% to 89,941 units last month from 89,275 units sold in June 2023 while Hero Glamour has reported the highest percentage growth on a YoY basis by 115.88% to 24,159 units sold in June 2024. This was a volume growth of 12,968 units over 11,191 units sold in June 2023. The Glamour currently commands a 4.92% share on this domestic list.

Hero Xtreme 125R, launched earlier this year has captured a No. 4 position on the company’s domestic sales list with sales of 21,054 units and a 4.29% share. This 125cc sports bike is priced at Rs 95,000 for the IBS and Rs 99,500 for ABS variant (ex-showroom). Sales of the Passion dipped by 72.45% YoY to 13,100 units, a volume decline of 34,454 units from 47,554 units sold in June 2023.

No Hero Domestic Jun-24 Jun-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Jun 24 1 Splendor 3,05,586 2,38,340 67,246 28.21 62.27 2 HF Deluxe 89,941 89,275 666 0.75 18.33 3 Glamour 24,159 11,191 12,968 115.88 4.92 4 Xtreme 125R 21,054 0 21,054 – 4.29 5 Passion 13,100 47,554 -34,454 -72.45 2.67 6 Destini 125 11,140 7,670 3,470 45.24 2.27 7 Pleasure 8,777 7,852 925 11.78 1.79 8 Xoom 4,906 8,926 -4,020 -45.04 1.00 9 Vida 4,039 2,760 1,279 46.34 0.82 10 Xpulse 200 3,959 3,577 382 10.68 0.81 11 Xtreme 160 / 200 3,138 3,095 43 1.39 0.64 12 Karizma 210 476 0 476 – 0.10 13 Mavrick 440 459 0 459 – 0.09 14 Maestro 9 2,500 -2,491 -99.64 0.00 – Total 4,90,743 4,22,740 68,003 16.09 100.00

Hero Destini 125 continues to attract buyers in its segment with 11,140 units sold last month, up 45.24% over 7,670 units sold in June 2023. Hero Pleasure too has seen improved demand in domestic markets with an 11.78% YoY growth to 8,777 units while sales of the Xoom scooter dipped by 45.04% to 4,906 units in the past month from 8,926 units sold in the same month last year.

Vida Electric Scooter Sales

Lower down on the Hero MotoCorp domestic sales list was the Vida electric scooter with a 46.34% YoY improvement in sales to 4,039 units. There had been 2,760 units sold in June 2023. Hero XPulse 200 also saw its sales grow by 10.68% to 3,959 units last month while Xtreme 160/200 sales were up 1.39% to 3,139 units.

Karizma 210 contributed 476 units to company domestic sales last month. The bike was recently spotted on test along with the Hero Xpulse 210. Hero Mavrick 400 sales stood at 459 units while there were 9 units of the Maestro sold last month relating to a 99.64% YoY decline from 2,500 units sold in June 2023.