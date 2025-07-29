Hero Sales Breakup June 2025 – Splendor, Karizma, Xpulse, Destini, Glamour

Hero MotoCorp has posted good YoY and MoM growth while sales declined sharply in the Q2 CY 2025 period

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler and India’s highest-selling motorcycle company, has recorded its domestic sales for June 2025. The company sold 5,24,414 units in domestic markets, marking a 6.86% YoY growth as compared to 4,90,743 unit sales of June 2024. This translates to an increase of 33,671 units. Additionally, the MoM sales saw a rise of 7.35% from the 4,88,499 units sold in May 2025.

Hero Sales Breakup June 2025

Splendor continued to lead Hero’s sales charts, with a total of 3,31,057 unit sales last month This was an 8.34% increase from 3,05,586 units sold in June 2024 while it also saw a MoM growth of 6.68% when compared to 3,10,335 units sold in May 2025. The Splendor commands a major share of 63.13% in the company portfolio.

At No. 2 was the HF Deluxe which has seen strong YoY performance with a 12.16% growth to 1,00,878 units in June 2025 over 89,941 unit sales of the same month last year. Currently commanding a 19.24% share on this list, the HF Deluxe suffered a 6.39% MoM decline.

Hero Passion, a popular commuter motorcycle offering high fuel efficiency and affordability and presented in variants of Passion Plus and Passion Pro, has doubled in volume as it saw a 100.37% growth in sales to 26,249 units last month. There had been 13,100 unit sales in June 2024. MoM sales too improved by 56.59% over 16,763 units of May 2025.

Fourth on this sales list was Hero Destini 125 which has also seen an 80.79% YoY and 34.11% MoM growth to 20,140 units. It was followed by Xtreme 125R, sales of which have declined sharply to 15,971 units. This was a 24.14% YoY and 3.80% MoM de-growth. Posting strong YoY and MoM growth was Pleasure scooter with 10,484 unit sales last month. While Hero Glamour suffered a 64.32% YoY decline to 8,619 units, it did rebound strongly on a MoM basis with a massive 846.10% growth from just 911 unit sales of May 2025.

Hero’s electric offering, Vida, recorded sales of 7,178 units last month, a 77.72% YoY growth though sales declined 14.15% on a MoM basis. Hero Xpulse and Xoom saw sales of 2,373 units and 970 units respectively, both of which declined YoY and MoM. There were also 326 units of the Xtreme 250R sold last month while Xtreme 160 sales were down to 153 units with a massive 95.12% YoY and 75.44% MoM decline. Karizma 210 sales also dipped to 16 units marking hefty de-growth.

Hero MotoCorp – Q2 CY2025 Sales April-June 2025

While assessing Hero MotoCorp sales during the period April to June 2025, the company has witnessed severe decline. Sales fell by 12.20% to 13,00,762 units, down from 14,81,545 units sold in the C2 CY2024 period. This was a 1,80,783 unit dip in volume. Most models on the list ended in the red except for the Destini 125 and Vida.

Splendor sales were down 9.90% to 8,39,285 units while HF Deluxe sales fell by 8.70% to 2,50,291 units. These two models command an 83.76% share in the company portfolio. Passion sales too dipped by 13.04% to 53,199 units while sales of Xtreme 125R went down by 7.13% to 44,496 units.

Destini 125 recorded a 12.48% growth to 39,551 units in Q2 CY2025 over 35,164 unit sales in the same period of last year. Vida sales on the other hand has seen triple digit growth by 114.56% to 22,655 units over 10,559 units. Hero Pleasure (21,438 units), Glamour (14,471 units), Xpulse (6,235 units) and Xoom (5,642 units), along with the Xtreme 160 (2,599 units) each suffered double digit decline.

There were 803 units of the relatively new Xtreme 250R sold in the Q2 CY2025 period. Lower down the sales order, Karizma 210 had 88 unit sales while there were just 9 units of the Mavrick 440 sold in the same period.