Hero Sales Breakup June 2026, Q2 – Splendor, Deluxe, Destini, Vida, Passion, Glamour, Xtreme, Xoom

Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales stood at 5,01,661 units in June 2026, registering a 4.34% YoY decline compared to 5,24,414 units sold in June 2025. Sales also fell 6.35% MoM from 5,35,667 units recorded in May 2026. Despite the monthly decline, Hero posted a strong performance in the second quarter of CY2026, aided by healthy demand for Splendor, Vida and newer scooter offerings.

Hero Sales Breakup June 2026

Splendor remained Hero’s highest-selling product by a massive margin, with 3,53,024 units sold in June 2026. This represented a 6.64% YoY growth over 3,31,057 units sold a year ago and accounted for 70.37% of Hero’s domestic sales during the month. On a sequential basis, Splendor also improved by 1.41% from May’s 3,48,115 units. HF Deluxe retained second place with 44,292 units, although sales declined sharply by 56.09% YoY and 33.62% MoM. Its contribution to Hero’s overall sales stood at 8.83%.

Destini 125 posted another positive month with 22,010 units, up 9.29% YoY, though down 16.89% compared to May. Electric scooter brand Vida continued its upward trajectory with 20,416 units, recording an impressive 184.42% YoY growth, while remaining almost flat month-on-month with a marginal 1.42% increase. Passion sales dropped to 15,290 units, down 41.75% YoY, while Glamour emerged as one of the better performers among motorcycles, growing 62.75% YoY to 14,027 units, despite witnessing a sequential decline from May.

Xoom 125 recorded 6,741 units, registering a massive 594.95% YoY growth, although sales dipped 9.63% MoM. Xpulse continued its steady momentum with 2,957 units, up 24.61% YoY and 14.66% MoM. The recently launched Xoom 160 sold 1,458 units during the month, while Xtreme 160R registered 900 units. Xtreme 250R contributed 202 units, whereas Mavrick 440 managed just 3 units. Karizma 210 recorded no domestic sales during June.

Hero Sales Breakup Q2 2026

For the April-June quarter (CY Q2 2026), Hero MotoCorp reported domestic sales of 15,68,233 units, an increase of 20.56% over 13,00,762 units sold during the corresponding quarter last year. Splendor continued to be the company’s backbone with 10,10,270 units, growing 20.37% YoY and contributing 64.42% of total quarterly sales.

HF Deluxe remained the second-largest contributor with 2,02,991 units, although sales declined 18.90% YoY. Destini 125 witnessed one of the strongest improvements, surging 87.99% to 74,353 units, while Glamour recorded an even stronger 340.21% YoY growth with 63,703 units sold. Vida also delivered an impressive quarterly performance, with sales rising 150.88% to 56,837 units, reflecting Hero’s growing presence in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Other notable gainers included Xoom 125 at 21,401 units (279.32% YoY), Xpulse at 7,762 units (24.49% YoY) and Xtreme 160R at 3,196 units (22.97% YoY). Newly introduced Xoom 160 contributed 3,541 units during the quarter. On the downside, Passion declined marginally by 2.03%, while Xtreme 250R, Karizma 210 and Mavrick 440 registered lower volumes compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Overall, despite a softer June performance, Hero MotoCorp ended CY Q2 2026 on a strong note, with Splendor continuing to dominate the portfolio and newer products such as Vida, Destini 125, Glamour and Xoom 125 providing healthy growth.