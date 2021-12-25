Hero Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Splendor, Deluxe, Maestro, Xpulse, Xtreme

Hero MotoCorp Splendor commanded the domestic sales list while the Hunk was most in demand in global markets

Hero MotoCorp has reported de-growth in terms of domestic sales while shipments surged 35.66 percent on a YoY basis. Total sales stood at 3,49,348 units in the past month. This included 3,28,817 units sold in domestic markets while 20,531 units were shipped globally.

Sales dipped 42.91 percent YoY to 3,28,817 units down from 5,75,917 units sold in November 2020. It was also a 37.69 percent MoM de-growth from 5,27,723 units sold in October 2021. Everny model in the company lineup noted a YoY and MoM de-growth except for the Xpulse 200 that increased significantly on a YoY basis. The company cites many reasons for this negative impact, be it the delay in harvesting, late withdrawal of monsoons and lack luster demand across the festive season.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Splendor Leads

Hero Splendor was the most in demand with 1,92,490 units sold last month, down 22.51 percent over 2,4,398 units sold in November 2020. It was also a MoM de-growth of 28.13 percent from 2,67,8221 units sold in October 2020. Share increased from 50.75 percent to 58.54 percent MoM.

At No. 2 was Hero HF Deluxe with a 57.56 percent YoY de-growth to 76,149 units, down from 1,79,426 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales also dipped in domestic markets by 53.66 percent over 1,64,311 units sold in October 2021. Hero Splendor was at No. 1 and HF Deluxe at No 4 on list of top 10 best selling best selling two wheelers in the last month.

At No. 3 in the company lineup was Hero Glamour with a 45.11 percent YoY de-growth to 21,901 units while MoM sales dipped 14.66 percent from 25,663 units sold in October 2021. Hero Passion (12,933 units) and Pleasure (11,136 units) also suffered de-growth in November 2021.

Hero Maestro (5,290 units), Destini (3,264 units) and Xtreme 160R (3,251 units) also noted steep decline in YoY and MoM sales. Hero Xpulse 200 was the only model on the company charts to note a YoY growth of 67.86 percent to 2,303 units, up from 1,372 units sold in November 2020.

Hero MotoCorp Exports – November 2021

Shipments to global markets were more promising for Hero MotoCorp in the past month and in October, wherein growth was recorded at 35.66 percent and 1.68 percent respectively. Exports which had stood at 15,134 units in November 2020 increased to 20,531 units in November 2021 while it was also growth over 20,191 units exported in October 2021.

Hero Hunk found most demand in global markets to 9,070 units, up 134.61 units over 3,866 units exported in November 2020. It was also a 6.96 percent MoM growth from 8,480 units shipped in October 2021. Growth was also recorded for the HF Deluxe at 65.65 percent to 5,006 units, up from 3,022 units exported in November 2020 while MoM exports saw a marginal increase of 0.64 percent over 4,974 units shipped in October 2021.

Even as Splendor exports dipped 24.62 percent to 3,120 units in the past month, Glamour exports increased 154.52 percent to 1,66 units, up from 653 units shipped in November 2020. Xpulse 200 (1,255 units), Maestro (338 units) and Destini 125 (80 units) YoY sales dipped even as MoM exports showed more promising results. No exports were reported either in October or November 2021 for the Pleasure, Xtreme 160/200, Duet, Achiever and Passion.