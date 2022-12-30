Hero Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Splendor, HF Deluxe, Pleasure, Xpulse

Hero MotoCorp remained the No.1 two wheeler maker in Nov 2022 with total sales of 3,90,802 units

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, has posted a YoY domestic sales growth of 15.48 percent in Nov 2022. However, in export markets, the company saw its shipments dip by 45.97 percent. Total sales in the past month stood at 3,90,802 units in the past month, up from 3,49,531 units sold in Nov 2021.

Domestic sales grew by 15.48 percent to 3,79,709 units in Nov 2022 from 3,28,817 units sold in Nov 2021. This was a volume growth of 50,892 units. Exports dipped 45.97 percent to 11,093 units in Nov 2022 from 20,531 units shipped in Nov 2021 relating to a volume de-growth of 9,438 units.

Hero MotoCorp Domestic Sales Nov 2022

Hero Splendor 100-110cc led the sales chart in the past month. Sales increased by 37.97 percent YoY to 2,65,588 units in Nov 2022, up from 1,92,490 units sold in Nov 2021. This was a volume growth of 73,098 units with the Splendor commanding a 69.95 percent share.

At No. 2 was HF Deluxe that has posted a YoY de-growth of 14.54 percent. Sales of this commuter bike in Nov 2021 had stood at 76,149 units which dipped to 65,074 units in Nov 2022. The HF Deluxe currently commands a 17.14 percent share on this list. Hero Pleasure was the company’s best-selling scooter in Nov 2022 with 19,739 units sold, up 77.25 percent YoY from 11,136 units sold in Nov 2021. The Pleasure scooter was also the 4th best-selling scooter in the country after the Activa, Access and Jupiter.

Destini 125 sales surged 372.15 percent on a YoY basis to 15,411 units in Nov 2022 from 3,264 units sold in Nov 2021. Sales of Hero Glamour (7,402 units) and Passion (2,740 units) dipped significantly on a YoY basis by 66.20 percent and 78.81 percent respectively. Sales of these two models stood at 21,901 units and 12,933 units in Nov 2021. Domestic sales of Hero Maestro (1,977 units), Xtreme 160/200 (1,196 units) and Xpulse (582 units) also took a dive on a YoY basis.

Hero MotoCorp expects the new Vida V1 electric scooter, recently introduced in India to bring in added sales in the coming months. Bookings have opened and deliveries have commenced. The Vida e-scooter is presented in two variants Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro priced at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Hero MotoCorp Exports Nov 2022

Every model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth in terms of exports except for the Hero Maestro. In export markets, it was the Hero HF Deluxe that saw the most sales at 4,192 units, down 16.26 percent YoY from 5,006 units sold in Nov 2021. It currently holds a 37.79 percent share.

Hero Hunk exports dipped 70.74 percent YoY to 2,654 units in Nov 2022 from 9,070 units shipped in Nov 2021. More recently, the 2023 Hero Hunk has been doing the test rounds. Completely without any camouflage, the Hunk appears to be a rebadged Hero Xtreme 200R which had been discontinued a few years back.

Exports of Hero Splendor dipped by 32.05 percent to 2,120 units from 3,120 units shipped in Nov 2021 while Hero Maestro was the only model on this list to post a YoY growth in terms of exports. Shipments stood at 774 units in the past month, up 128.99 percent from 338 units shipped in Nov 2021.

Hero Xpulse 200 (578 units) and Glamour (400 units) both posted a YoY de-growth in terms of exports by 53.94 percent and 75.93 percent respectively over 1,255 units and 1,662 units shipped in Nov 2021. There were also 270 units of Passion and 96 units of Pleasure exported last month while Destini 125 sales dipped 88.75 percent to just 9 units in Nov 2022 from 80 units shipped in Nov 2021.