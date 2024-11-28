Hero Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Splendor, Deluxe, Xtreme, Passion, Pleasure, Mavrick

Hero Splendor and Deluxe commanded the sales list with a combined share of 79% and positive YoY and MoM growth

Two wheeler sales as a whole soared in October 2024 boosted by festival demand and increased sales across rural markets. Consumer discounts and new model launches also played an important role in steering buyers into company showrooms. Increased sales were also seen across the electric two wheeler segment all of which combined to allow Hero MotoCorp to maintain its lead position in the segment with domestic sales of 6,54,259 units.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Oct 2024 – YoY Vs MoM

Hero MotoCorp has posted a 17.14% YoY growth with 6,54,259 unit sales in Oct 2024. This was a 97,005 unit volume increase over 5,57,254 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also saw a 6.17% growth when compared to 6,16,233 units sold in Sep 2024.

Hero Splendor once again claimed a top spot not only on the company sales list but this iconic, mileage friendly commuter bike was also the best-selling two wheeler in the country. Sales of the Splendor improved by 25.91% YoY to 3,91,612 units, up from 3,11,031 units sold in Oct 2023. It also posted a 4.18% MoM improvement over 3,75,866 units sold in Sep 2024 to command a 59.86% share on this list.

At No 2 was the HF Deluxe with 1,24,343 units sales to command a 19.01% share. It was 5.63% YoY and 9.24% MoM growth from 1,17,719 units and 1,13,827 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. It was followed by the Xtreme 125R with 39,735 unit sales last month. This relatively newcomer to the list has recorded a 5.90% MoM growth from 37,520 unit sales as of Sep 2024.

Hero Passion, Glamour, Destini Sales Decline YoY

Hero Passion, Glamour and Destini 125 have seen sales decline in Oct 2024 even as their performance improved on a MoM basis. Passion sales were down to 27,919 units with a 31.50% YoY decline but a 10.98% MoM growth. Glamour, with 24,356 unit sales also suffered a 35.01% YoY dip in demand while sales improved by 22.82% MoM. Destini 125 had 14,546 unit sales last month, a 16.52% YoY de-growth but an 11.08% MoM improvement.

Hero Pleasure was up next, recording an 18.18% YoY increase in sales to 12,729 units from 10,773 units sold in Oct 2023. Its MoM performance declined by 10.37% from 14,202 units sold in Sep 2024. The Vida electric scooter has seen remarkable demand in the country. Sales surged by 127.86% YoY and 63.49% MoM to 8,750 units. The Vida also featured at No. 5 on the list of 2W electric sales last month.

Xoom sales dipped to 5,776 units last month with a 45.56% and 1.21% YoY and MoM decline. Xtreme 160/200 also suffered a 47.86% decline in sales to 2,326 units. The sales list also had the XPulse 200 with 1,964 unit sales posting YoY and MoM de-growth.

There was also the Mavrick 440, launched earlier this year that saw only 196 unit sales last month with an 83.23% MoM decline. Sales of the Hero Karizma 210 also suffered from lower sales at just 7 units. This was a significant degrowth by 97.54% YoY and 85.42% MoM. There had been 285 units sold in Oct 2023 and 48 units sold in Sep 2024.