Hero Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Splendor, HF, Xtreme, Xpulse, Karizma

Hero Splendor continued to hold top spot on company sales chart in Oct 2025 while it was also the best-selling motorcycle in India

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters by volume, has seen sales decline in Oct 2025. There was the Splendor and HF Deluxe that led the list, though both these bikes suffered steep YoY decline. However, demand was more positive for scooters such as the Destini 125, Pleasure and Xoom 125.

Hero MotoCorp Sales Oct 2025

Hero MotoCorp sales stood at 6,03,615 units in Oct 2025. It was a 7.71% YoY decline from 6,54,063 units sold in Oct 2024 marking a volume de-growth of 50,448 units. This decline was despite hefty price reductions on account of reduced GST tax structure and the festive month when two wheeler sales usually peak.

Hero Splendor was the best-selling model on this list with 3,40,131 units sold last month. It was a 13.15% YoY de-growth over 3,91,612 units sold in Oct 2024, a volume decline of 51,481 units though it held on to a 56.35% share.

In second spot, HF Deluxe too suffered an 8.32% YoY de-growth to 1,13,998 units from 1,24,343 units while Hero Glamour saw 18.34% higher sales at 28,823 units from 24,356 units sold in the same month last year. The Destini scooter seems to hold strong appeal to buyers in the country thanks to its stylish design and competitive pricing. Its sales rose by 83.93% to 26,754 units last month from 14,546 units sold in Oct 2024.

Sales of the Hero Passion dipped by 4.58% to 26,640 units while Xtreme 125R too suffered a YoY setback of 38.14% to 24,582 units from 39,735 unit sales of Oct 2024. Vida electric scooter saw its sales go up by 60.22% to 14,019 units, well over 8,750 units sold in the same month last year. The company has also teased a new electric motorcycle concept called Vida Ubex which could go in to be the manufacturer’s first electric motorcycle for our markets.

Hero Pleasure, Xoom, Xtreme Sales Oct 2025

Lower down the sales list, but witnessing nominal sales growth was the Hero Pleasure with 12,915 units sold last month marking a 1.46% YoY growth. It was followed by the Xoom 125 with 7,581 units sold, a 31.25% YoY improvement. Xpulse saw its sales more than double by 111.86% to 4,161 units from 1,964 units on a YoY basis while there were 2,670 units of Xtreme 160/200 and 833 units of Xtreme 250R sold last month.

Hero Xoom 160, a relatively new comer to the list has 453 unit sales last month Karizma 210 also showed off strong demand with a 685.71% YoY growth to 55 units from 7 units sold in Oct 2024 while Mavrick 440 accounted for 0 units.