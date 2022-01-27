Hero Sales, Exports Breakup Dec 2021 – Splendor, Passion, Deluxe, Maestro

Hero MotoCorp suffered a YoY de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in December 2021

Hero MotoCorp was once again at the top of two wheeler sales in December 2021. The two wheeler major beat Bajaj, TVS, Honda by a significant margin despite recording de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports. This de-growth is what is being faced by a majority of two wheeler makers in the country while sales of electric vehicles in this segment is on the rise.

Hero Sales Breakup Dec 2021

In domestic markets, sales stood at 3,74,415 units, down 11.91 percent over 4,25,033 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales performed better with a 13.87 percent growth over 3,28,817 units sold in November 2021. Leading the domestic sales charts was the Splendor with a 16.33 percent YoY growth to 2,26,759 units up from 1,94,930 units sold in December 2020. Hero Splendor commands a 60.56 percent share in the company lineup.

It was not only the best-selling bike in the country in the past month but the only bike to score sales above the 1 lakh unit mark. MoM sales of the Splendor also increased 17.80 percent from 1,92,490 units sold in November 2021. Hero HF Deluxe was at No. 2 with a YoY de-growth of 41.15 percent to 83,080 units in the past month, down from 1,41,168 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales increased 9.10 percent from 76,149 sold in November 2021.

Hero Glamour sales increased both in terms of YoY and MoM by 64.23 percent and 44.26 percent respectively to 31,595 units in the past month. Hero Glamour also finished in a 7th position on the list of top 10 best-selling motorcycles in December 2021 ahead of TVS Apache, Yamaha FZ and Honda Unicorn.

Hero Passion and Pleasure sales dipped in YoY by 69.57 percent and 51.78 percent to 11,146 units and 9,205 units. MoM sales also fell 13.82 percent and 17.34 percent respectively over 12,933 units and 11,136 units sold in November 2021. At No.6, Hero Maestro has been noting increased demand in domestic markets. Sales increased 38.71 percent YoY to 5,425 units in December 2021 while sales in November 2021 had been at 5,290 units relating to a 0.65 percent MoM increase.

While sales of Hero Destini 125 dipped 51.49 percent YoY and 13.97 percent MoM to 2,808 units, that of Xpulse 200 surged 149.02 percent in December 2021 to 2,535 units from 1,018 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales also increased by 10.07 percent from 2,303 units sold in November 2021. Trailing the sales list was Hero Xtreme 160R with 1,862 units sold, down 42.97 percent YoY decline and a4 2.73 percent MoM de-growth from 3,251 units sold in November 2021.

Hero Exports Breakup Dec 2021

Hero MotoCorp’s export markets are spread over Asia, Africa, South and Central America and the Caribbean. The company has noted a YoY and MoM de-growth in terms of exports in the past month. Total exports for December 2021 stood at 20,287 units, down from 22,302 units shipped in December 2020. MoM exports fell marginally by 1.19 percent from 20,531 units sold in November 2021.

Most models in the company lineup have seen YoY de-growth except for the Hunk, HF Deluxe and Glamour. Hero Hunk found the most buyer in global markets with 8,873 units shipped last month, up 230.10 percent over 2,688 units sold in December 2020. MoM shipments, however, decreased 2.17 percent from 9,070 units shipped in November 2021.

HF Deluxe sales also increased 83.63 percent to 5,799 units in the past month, from 3,124 units shipped in December 2021 while MoM shipments increased 15.84 percent from 5,006 units shipped in November 2021. At No.3, Hero Glamour noted an 84.88 percent YoY growth to 2,568 units from 1,389 units shipped in December 2020 and it was also a MoM growth of 54.51 percent over 1,662 units exported in November 2021.

Thereafter, models such as the Splendor, Xpulse 200 and Maestro noted a deep YoY and MoM de-growth in terms of exports. Hero Pleasure added 192 units to sales while exports of Destini 125, Achiever, Duet, Xtrteme 150 and 160 and Passion failed to take off.