Hero Sales, Exports Breakup Feb 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Maestro

Hero MotoCorp reports YoY and MoM domestic sales decline in February 2022 in a slow start to Q4 FY22

Hero MotoCorp reports 31.58 percent decline in domestic sales in February 2022. Sales are down to 3,31,421 units from 4,84,405 units at volume loss of 1,52,984 units. MoM sales decline is reported at 7.58 percent, down from 2,58,607 units. Volume loss stood at 27,186 units. Performance in the first two months of the ongoing quarter is already stressed.

Hero Sales Breakup Feb 2022

Of this, Splendor sits atop the sales chart at 1,93,731 units, down from 2,47,422 units. Volume decline stood at 53,691 units at 21.70 percent decline. MoM sales decline is at 7 percent, down from 2,08,263 units at volume loss of under 15k units. For both January, and February 2022, Splendor sales accounted for over 58 percent of Hero’s domestic sales.

Hero HF Deluxe sales fell by 40 percent, down at 75,927 units from 1,26,309 units. Volume loss stood at 50,382 units. Mom sales declined 11.64 percent, down from 85,926 units. Volume loss stood at 10k units. Glamour sales were flat at 37,406 units, up from 27,375 units. MoM sales improved 12 percent, up from 24,473 units at volume gain of just under 3k units.

While Hero motorcycles rule the two-wheeler market, its scooter sales volume is much smaller. Pleasure sales fell to 14,207 units from 23,106 units. At 38.51 percent decline, volume loss is 8.9k units. MoM sales are up from 13,195 units at volume gain of just over 1k units. Passion sales fell to a fifth at 7,196 units from 34,417 units. Volume loss is 27,221 units at 79.09 percent decline. MoM sales fell 38.80 percent, down from 11,759 units.

Hero Maestro sales are down at 4,417 units from 5,899 units. Sales fell by a quarter at volume decline of 1,482 units. MoM sales fell from 5743 units at a 23.09 percent decline. Xpulse 200 sales are up at 4,270 units from 2,861 units. MoM sales improved by over a third, up from 3,132 units.

Hero Xtreme 160R sales fell to 3,593 units, down from 4,985 units. Volume loss stood at 1,392 units at 27.92 percent decline. Mom sales improved from 3,067 units. Destini 125 sales decline is steepest at 94.40 percent, down to 674 units from 12k units. MoM sales are down from 3,049 units.

Hero Exports Breakup Feb 2022

Compared to domestic sales, Hero MotoCorp Feb exports volume is marginal. For Feb ’22, the manufacturer reported growth of 27.98 percent. Exports are up at 26,792 units from 20,934 units. Volume gain is just below 6k units. Mom export growth is reported at 22.81 percent, up from 21,816 units. Volume gain is reported at just under 5k units.

Exports are topped by Hunk at 9,458 units, up from 1,846 units. Volume gain stood at over 7.5k units. MoM exports fell from 20,642 units. Splendor exports are up at 7,684 units from 6,631 units. MoM export is up from 4,030 units at volume gain of 3,654 units. HF Deluxe exports more than doubled at 5,454 units, up from 2,444 units.

MoM Glamour exports are up at 1.9k units from 1.2k units. MoM exports fell from 2,772 units to a 31.31 percent decline. Passion export volume stood at 1,904 units, up from 630 units. Maestro exports fell to 342 units from 430 units. Export volume for Pleasure, Destini 125, Xpulse 200 and Xtreme 160/200 totaled to less than 250 units.