Hero Sales, Exports Breakup June 2021 –Splendor, Deluxe, Glamour, Pleasure

Hero MotoCorp reported increased sales in the past month with the Splendor being its best-selling model locally and globally

Hero MotoCorp has reported MoM growth to the extent of 175.05 percent in June 2021 while YoY domestic growth increased 1.89 percent. Exports on the other hand increased 30.50 percent MoM while exports grew 48.09 percent in a YoY basis.

Domestic Sales

Hero MotoCorp sold 4,38,805 units in June 2021, up from 1,59,538 units sold in May 2021. It was Hero Splendor that contributed most to these sales with a 62.95 percent share. Splendor sales stood at 2,64,369 units in June 2021, up 163.22 percent from 1,00,435 units sold in May 2021.

YoY sales increased 45.91 percent from 1,81,190 units sold in June 2020. Like rest of the company portfolio, Hero Splendor has also undergone a price hike from 1st July 2021, in view of rising input costs. Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe were the only two bikes from Hero MotoCorp that noted sales of over a lakh unit last month.

The HF Deluxe is the second highest selling motorcycle in Hero MotorCorp’s portfolio with 162.89 MoM sales growth to 1,10,724 units, up from 42,118 units sold in May 2021. It commands a 26.40 percent share in the company lineup. Lagging the charts on a YoY basis was HF Deluxe that suffered de-growth of 14.87 percent from 1,30,065 units sold in June 2020.

Hero Glamour and Pleasure at Nos. 3 and 4 respectively noted MoM growth at 156.52 percent and 712.36 percent respectively. Glamour sales, which had stood at 7,313 units in May 2021 increased to 18,759 units in the past month while YoY sales dipped 58.55 percent from 45,254 units sold in June 2020.

Pleasure sales increased from 2,208 units sold in May 2021 to 17,937 units in June 2021. Opening of markets across the country could have resulted in this significant growth in demand. YoY sales of Hero Pleasure saw a 19.48 percent growth from 15,012 units sold in June 2020.

Hero Passion, Destini 125 and Maestro also noted strong domestic sales in a MoM basis while sales of Xpulse 200 and Xtreme 160R also grew significantly. YoY sales of each of these models suffered de-growth except for Xpulse 200 which noted a 71.95 percent increase to 1,833 units, up from 1,066 units sold in June 2020.

Hero Exports June 2021

Exports of Hero MotoCorp increased 30.50 percent on a MoM basis while YoY exports saw a 48.09 percent increase. Total exports which had stood at 23,483 units in May 2021 increased to 30,646 units in the past month while in June 2020 exports had been at 20,694 units. In global markets too it was the Splendor that was most in demand. 8,891 units were shipped in June 2021 up from 6,850 units exported in May 2021 while in June 2020 shipments stood at 7,288 units relating to a 22 percent YoY growth.

In global markets, Hero Achiever and Hunk are also on sale though the Achiever is discontinued from the company’s domestic lineup. Achiever sales increased 98.15 percent to 8,156 units in June 2021, up from 4,116 units exported in May 2021. However, YoY sales increased by 4082.56 percent from just 195 units exported in June 2020.

Hunk at No.3 saw a 37.82 percent MoM export growth to 5,375 units, up from 3,900 units shipped in May 2021 while YoY exports increased 14.53 percent as against 4,693 units shipped in June 2020. Hero HF Deluxe shipments dipped 38.05 percent on a MoM basis to 3,220 while YoY exports increased 61.65 percent as against 1,992 units of June 2020. Exports of Xpulse 200 and Maestro also increased while that of Glamour, Pleasure and Destini dipped both in terms of MoM and YoY.