Hero Sales, Exports Breakup May 2022 – Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Destini

Hero MotoCorp has posted sales growth in domestic markets while exports dipped 13.82 percent YoY

Hero MotoCorp ended the month of May 2022 with a sales growth of 192.37 percent to 4,66,438 units, up from 1,59,538 units sold in May 2021. This was a volume growth of 3,06,900 units but May 2021 should not really be taken as a benchmark considering the adverse situation in the country during that period. MoM sales increased 17.06 percent over 3,98,464 units sold in April 2022 leading to volume growth of 67,974 units. It was the Hero Splendor that was most in demand both in domestic and global markets.

Hero MotoCorp Domestic Sales May 2022

Hero Splendor was the highest selling model in the company lineup in May 2022. It saw sales to the extent of 2,62,249 units in the past month, up 171.88 percent over 1,00,435 units sold in May 2021. Volume growth was at 1,44,452 units with a 48.99 percent share. MoM sales improved 12.03 percent from 2,34,085 units sold in April 2022 when share percentage stood at 58.75. In May 2022, Hero MotoCorp also introduced the new Splendor+ XTEC commuter bike at Rs. 67,030 while the company has just launched the Passion XTEC at Rs 74,590 (ex-showroom).

At No. 2 was HF Deluxe with sales of 1,27,330 units, up 202.32 percent over 42,118 units sold in May 2021. Currently commanding a 27.30 percent share in the company lineup, MoM sales improved 26.57 percent from 1,00,601 units sold in April 2022. These were the only two models to post sales above the 1 lakh unit mark. Lower down the order at No 3 was Hero Glamour with 28,363 units sold in May 2022, up 287.84 percent over 7,313 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales improved by 36.39 percent from 20,796 units sold in April 2022.

Hero MotoCorp also had the Pleasure at No. 4 with 18,531 units sold, a YoY growth of 739.27 percent and MoM growth of 50.62 percent over 2,208 units and 12,303 units sold in May 2021 and April 2022 respectively. Hero Pleasure was the 6th best-selling scooter in India in May 2022.

Hero Destini 125 noted outstanding increase in demand by 1917.04 percent to 10,892 units in May 2022, up from 540 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales increased 21.28 percent from 8,981 units sold in April 2022. There was also the Passion (6,847 units), Maestro (4,489 units), Xtreme (4,256 units) and Xpulse 200 (3,481 units) sold in May 2022, each posting increased YoY growth. MoM sales dipped for the Passion down 34.06 percent over 10,384 units sold in April 2022.

Hero Splendor Tops Export List

Hero MotoCorp exports dipped 13.82 percent YoY to 20,238 units from 23,483 units shipped in May 2021. MoM exports increased only marginally by 0.53 percent from 20,131 units sold in April 2022.

Hero Splendor also found most buyers in global markets despite a YoY de-growth. Exports stood at 6,648 units, in the past month, down 2.95 percent over 6,850 units shipped in May 2021. This was a 202 unit volume de-growth with share at 32.85 percent. MoM exports grew by 57.01 percent over 4,234 units shipped in April 2022 when share percentage was at 21.03 percent. Exports increased YoY by 5.21 percent for the Hero HF Deluxe to 5,469 units but dipped 3.07 percent MoM over 5,642 units shipped in April 2022. Share percentage also dipped from 28.03 percent to 27.02 percent MoM.

Hero Hunk experienced a YoY (-29.46 percent) and MoM (-38.80 percent) de-growth to 2,751 units in May 2022 from 3,900 units shipped in May 2021 and 4,495 units exported in April 2022. Exports of Hero Glamour were up 124.01 percent YoY but dipped 20.55 percent MoM to 2,258 units in May 2022 while Xpulse 200 exports grew 75.02 percent YoY and fell 10.38 percent MoM to 2,116 units in May 2022. There were also 544 units of Maestro, 450 units of Passion and 2 units of Hero Pleasure shipped to global markets in May 2022. Exports of Achiever, Xtreme 150,Destini 125 and Xtreme 160/200 were down to 0 units.