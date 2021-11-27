Hero Sales, Exports Breakup Oct 2021 – Splendor, Passion, Pleasure, Destini, Xpulse

Hero MotoCorp reported a 33.30 percent YoY de-growth in terms of domestic sales while exports increased 28.52 percent

Hero MotoCorp reported a 33.30 percent de-growth in domestic sales to 5,27,779 units, down from 7,91,137 units sold in October 2020. Exports saw some increase YoY from 15,711 units sold in October 2020 to 20,191 units sold in the past month relating to a 28.52 percent growth.

Hero Sales, Exports Breakup Oct 2021 YoY

Every model posted a YoY de-growth in domestic markets except for the Xpulse 200. Topping the domestic sales charts was Hero Splendor with 2,67,821 units sold, down 15.19 percent over 3,15,798 units sold in October 2020. Hero Splendor currently holds a 50.75 percent share in company lineup. Splendor was the best-selling two wheeler in Oct 2021 while Honda Activa came in second.

At No. 2 was HF Deluxe with YoY de-growth of 29.50 percent to 1,64,311 units, down from 2,33,061 units sold in October 2020 with a 31.14 percent share. Hero Glamour and Pleasure also posted a 67.28 percent and 7.16 percent de-growth respectively, down to 25,663 units and 21,716 units in October 2021. Hero Passion and Destini 125 also saw lower YoY sales down 76.61 percent and 51.72 percent respectively to 17,666 units and 12,898 units respectively in October 2021.

Lower down the order, even as Hero Xtreme 160R and Maestro posted a 44.56 percent and 70.25 percent de-growth, Hero Xpulse saw increased demand to the extent of 54.27 percent YoY. Sales which had stood at 2,473 units, increased to 3,815 units in the past month.

Hero Hunk was in top form in global markets last month. Sales increased 1627.09 percent YoY to 8,480 units, up from 491 units exported in October 2020. HF Deluxe also saw positive growth in a YoY basis by 97.77 percent to 4,974 units up from 2,515 units sold in October 2020. Hero Splendor exports dipped 43.64 percent to 2,982 units last month, down from 5,291 units shipped in October 2020. Glamour was another model in the company lineup to see better results with a 60.86 percent YoY growth to 2,770 units.

Likewise, the company’s Pleasure bike also saw increased demand in global markets to the extent of 58.54 percent to 260 units while Xtreme 160/200 shipments increased from 36 units to 80 units YoY. Destini 125 exports dipped 50 percent to 60 units while Achiever, Xtreme 150, Duet and Passion have been discontinued.

Hero Sales, Exports Breakup Oct 2021 MoM

Domestic sales increased 4.30 percent on a MoM basis to 5,27,723 units, up from 5,05,946 units sold in September 2021. Once again it was the Splendor that took a first spot on the list with 2,67,821 units sold, down 3.60 percent over 2,77,836 units sold in September 2021.

Domestic sales of the HF Deluxe increased 22.13 percent to 1,64,311 units in a MoM basis while that of Glamour dipped 4.48 percent to 25,663 units, down from 26,866 units sold in September 2021. Thereafter, Pleasure (21,716 units), Passion (17,666 units) and Destini 125 (12,898 units) all posted a MoM growth as did Xtreme 160R (6,919 units), Maestro (6,914 units) and Xpulse 200 (3,815 units).

Exports on a MoM basis dipped 18.86 percent to 20,191 units, down from 24,883 units shipped in September 2021. It was the Hunk that ruled the list with 8,480 units exported last month, up 21.16 percent over 6,999 units shipped in September 2021.

Hero HF Deluxe also posted a 2.70 percent growth in MoM exports to 4,974 units, up from 4,843 units exported in September 2021. Exports dipped for Hero Splendor, Glamour and Xpulse 200 and Maestro and Xtreme 160/200 while that of Hero Pleasure increased substantially by 140.74 percent to 260 units over 108 units shipped in September 2021.