Hero Sales, Exports Oct 2020 – Splendor, Passion, Pleasure, Destini, Maestro

Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 7,91,137 two-wheelers in the domestic market and 15,711 two-wheelers in overseas markets in October 2020

Hero MotoCorp continues to register good sales volumes in both domestic and overseas markets. This can be established by the recent sales figures shared by the company for the month of October 2020. The world’s largest two-wheelers manufacturer is currently having a ball at the market.

Domestic Market- Splendor Leads the Way

In the domestic market, Hero has sold a total of 7,91,137 two-wheelers last month which makes a YoY growth of 34.78 percent and an MoM growth of 13.46 percent. Last year, Hero sold 5,86,988 units during the same period whereas the company recorded sales of 6,97,293 units in September this year.

The success can be largely attributed to Splendor as usual. Hero Motocorp sold 3,15,798 units of the entry-level bike which was a 19.56 percent YoY growth and a 12.68 percent MoM growth. The company retailed 2,64,137 units and 2,80,250 units in October 2019 and September 2020 respectively. This was followed by another entry-level motorcycle HF Deluxe which recorded 2,33,061 units retailed in October this year.

Hero registered a 25.67 percent YoY growth and a 7.80 percent MoM growth for the 100cc motorcycle. This was as a result of 1,85,798 units registered in October 2019 and 2,16,201 units registered in September 2020. Splendor and HF Deluxe are also the only two products to record a 6-digit sales figure.

Next to follow are Glamour and Passion at the third and fourth position respectively. While the former has registered sales of 78,439 units, the latter registered 75,50 units Glamour recorded a massive YoY growth of 91.80 percent and an MoM growth of 12.90 percent. On the other hand, Passion recorded a YoY growth of 64.47 percent and an MoM growth 19.34 percent.

The bikes were followed by the company’s range of scooters namely- Destini 125, Pleasure and Maestro in the fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively. All three scooters recorded respective sales of 26,714 units; 23,392 units; and 23,340 units in October this year. While Destini recorded the maximum 157.58 percent of YoY growth, Maestro registered the highest 65.66 percent MoM growth.

Exports- Splendor Leads Here As Well

When it comes to exports, Splendor again took the lead as 5,291 units of the bike were shipped overseas. This led to a massive 204.43 percent YoY growth and 38.07 percent MoM growth. This was followed by HF Deluxe and Achiever (discontinued in India) with sales figures of 2,515 units and 2,489 units respectively. Their respective YoY growths were 31.81 percent and a huge 504.13 percent.

In total Hero MotoCorp shipped out 15,711 two-wheelers in October this year. The company sold 12,260 two-wheelers last year during the same period whereas it sold 11,665 units in September this year. This resulted in YoY growth of 28.15 percent and a MoM growth of 34.68 percent.