Hero Sales July 2025 – Registered Strong 21.47% YoY Growth

Hero MotoCorp sees several new additions to its portfolio and looks ahead to the upcoming festive season to boost sales

Hero MotoCorp has revealed their sales data for July 2025. The company ended the past month on a positive note even as it had to give up its No. 1 spot to Honda. Hero MotoCorp accounted for dispatches of 4,49,755 units in July 2025, relating to a 21.47% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Strong demand was seen for the Destini 125 and Xoom 125 in the scooter segment while HF Deluxe Pro, recently introduced, is expected to bring in rich rewards particularly during the upcoming festive season.

Hero MotoCorp YoY Sales July 2025

On a YoY basis, Hero MotoCorp sold 4,00,615 units of motorcycles in July 2025 which was a 17.69% growth over 3,40,390 units sold in July 2024. Motorcycles currently command an 89.07% share. Scooter sales surged even more strongly by 64.44% YoY to 49,140 units, up from 29,884 units sold in the same month last year. Scooter share stands at 10.93%.

Domestic sales also featured a growth of 18.66% to 4,12,397 units, up from 3,47,535 units while exports improved even more intensely by 64.29% to 37,358 units over 22,739 units. This took total sales (motorcycles + scooter) and (domestic + exports) to 4,49,755 units in July 2025, up by 21.47% over 3,70,274 units sold in July 2024.

Hero MotoCorp MoM Sales July 2025

Hero MotoCorp saw decline in sales on a MoM basis. Sales of motorcycles slipped by 21.86% from 5,12,658 units sold in June 2025. However, scooter sales improved by 18.97% from 41,305 units. Domestic sales dipped sharply by 21.47% to 4,12,397 units over 5,25,136 unit sales of June 2025.

Exports on the other hand, showed off a healthy 29.59% growth form 28,827 units shipped in the June 2025 period. Lower domestic demand resulted in a lower sales tally by 18.81% from 5,53,963 units sold in June 2025.

Hero MotoCorp YTD Sales July 2025

Taking into account the period of April to July 2025, Hero MotoCorp witnessed lower overall sales. Motorcycle sales slipped by 6% to 16,74,526 units as against 17,81,346 unit sales in the April-July 2024 period. Scooter sales showed off more positively with a 14.68% growth to 1,42,299 units in the FY2025-26 period over 1,24,084 units sold in the same period of last year. This related to a volume increase of 18,215 units.

Total domestic sales declined by 6.37% to 17,15,054 units from 18,31,697 units on a YTD basis while exports saw an improvement of 38.03% to 1,01,771 units in the FY2025-26 period as against 73,733 units shipped in the same period last year. Total sales suffered a decline of 4.65% to 18,16,825 units from 19,05,430 units relating to a volume de-growth of 88,605 units.