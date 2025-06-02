Hero Sales May 2025 – YoY and MoM Growth, YTD Decline

With dispatches of 5.08 lakh units during May 2025, the company witnessed outstanding YoY and MoM growth while YTD sales declined sharply

Hero MotoCorp has reported strong sales performance for May 2025. During the past month, the company sold a total of 5,07,701 units both in domestic and global markets. It was Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle brand, VIDA, which efficiently contributed to this growth along with new product launches both in the scooter and motorcycle segments. To compete both with Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor in the electric two wheeler segment, Hero will launch the Vida Z Electric Scooter on July 1.

Hero Sales May 2025 – YoY

On a YoY basis, Hero MotoCorp has seen total sales of 5,07,701 units. This included both motorcycle and scooter sales in domestic and global markets. It related to a 1.92% YoY growth form 4,98,123 unit sales of April 2024, a volume increase of 9,5,78 units.

Motorcycle sales were up 0.84% to 4,75,164 units from 4,71,186 units sold in April 2024 to command a 93.59% share on the company portfolio. Scooter sales grew proportionately higher by 20.79% to 32,537 units in April 2025 over 26,937 unit sales of the same month last year. Scooters command a 6.41% share on this list.

While domestic sales increased by 1.99% to 4,88,997 units, it was the company’s exports that witnessed marginal growth by 0.17% to 18,704 units. This was just a 31 unit improvement from 18,673 units shipped in May 2024. Demand for Hero products saw a surge in markets of Bangladesh and Columbia.

Hero Sales May 2025 – MoM

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Hero MotoCorp witnessed improved sales. Total sales were up 66.24% to 5,07,701 units from 3,05,406 units sold in April 2025, relating to a 2,02,295 unit volume increase. Motorcycle sales and scooter sales grew to 4,75,164 units and 32,537 units, marking 66.09% and 68.44% MoM growth respectively.

Total domestic sales were up 69.48% to 4,88,997 units from 2,88,524 units, a significantly higher volume increase by 2,00,473 units. Exports also showed off double-digit improvement by 10.79% to 18,704 units whereas there had been 16,882 units shipped in the previous month.

Hero Sales May 2025 – YTD

Taking into account Hero MotoCorp sales in the months of April and May 2025, the company has witnessed severe decline. Motorcycle sales fell by 21.34% to 7,61,253 units in the past 2 months, down by 2,06,475 units from 9,67,728 units sold in the April and May 2024 period. Scooter sales too dived 18.95% to 51,854 units from 63,980 units taking total domestic sales down 21.68% to 7,77521 units whereas there had been 9,92,746 units sold in the same 2 months of the previous year.

Exports, which have seen a marked YoY and MoM growth in May 2025 suffered an 8.66% setback on a YTD basis. The company shipped 35,586 units during April and May 2025, down by 3,376 units over 38,962 units exported in the same period last year.