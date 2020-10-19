Hero Destini, Maestro, Pleasure Scooters In New TVCs Ft. Ranbir Kapoor

Just ahead of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has launched two new TVCs promoting their scooters

Two new TVCs released by Hero MotoCorp draws attention to their existing range of scooters in India as well as the newly launched special edition Pleasure Plus. These new Hero scooters now comes in with state of the art xSens Technology with Fi.

In the new Hero scoooter TVC, Ranbir Kapoor is a Police Officer who is talking with his senior, urging him to buy a Hero scooter. This leads to the duo talking to owners of existing Hero scooters. Take a look at the TVC below.

The TVC also draws attention to the technical updates introduced by Hero MotoCorp on their scooters.. It also highlights features like style, mileage, performance. It tells of the satisfaction these bikes have brought to the users, especially now with the recently introduced Hero XSens Programmed Fuel Injection System.

Hero MotoCorp has taken to aggressive advertising across various TV, print and digital media in recent times, especially for their scooters. The two wheeler maker topped the charts in terms of advertising across print and TV during the period April to July 2020 commanding a 31 percent share in ad volumes on TV and 58 percent across print mediums.

Hero scooter range with xSens Technology

Hero MotoCorp launched two new special edition scooters recently. These are Maestro Edge 125 Stealth and Pleasure+ Platinum scooter. TVC for the latter with Ranbir Kapoor has also been just released.

The Pleasure+ Platinum scooter is priced at Rs.60,950 and receives a dual tone colour scheme in black and brown. It gets a dual tone seat, brown plastic panels and foot board with chrome accents enhancing its sporty appeal. The 110cc scooter gets BS 6 compliant Programmed Fuel Injection powertrain featuring ‘XSens Technology’.

It gets powered via a 110cc, fuel injected, air cooled engine offering 8 hp power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. This powertrain develops 10 percent better acceleration and is capable of 10 percent extra mileage as compared to that offered by the BS4 engine. Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition will take on the Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter in the 110 cc scooter segment.

Earlier this month, the company also introduced the Hero Maestro Edge 125 ‘Stealth’ Edition at Rs.72,950, in a Matte Grey colour scheme. This special edition model receives ‘Stealth’ badging and carbon fiber accents to set it apart from its regular counterpart.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth is powered by a 125cc BS6 compliant, fuel injected engine with XSense Technology delivering 9 hp power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm.