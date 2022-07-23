Hero Splendor 125cc New Black Colour Launch – First Look Walkaround

Super Splendor is the result of Hero’s effort of expanding the popular Splendor brand to offer with 125cc engine

Hero MotoCorp is currently the highest-selling motorcycle brand in India. Driving the sales for Hero is the ever-popular Splendor series of commuter motorcycles. Splendor brand is a force to reckon with as sales continue to ramp up almost every month. To incorporate a 125 cc engine with its popular Splendor range, Hero created the Super Splendor 125.

This formula has boosted Splendor series sales even further as seen in our top 10 motorcycles post. Super Splendor only gets a 125 cc engine while Splendor Plus only gets a 100 cc engine and Splendor iSmart 110 gets only a 110 cc engine establishing a clear distinction between the three. But now the flagship of Splendor series has gotten a new variant.

Hero Splendor 125cc New Black Colour

The largest motorcycle company in India, recently took to social media to announce a new variant of Super Splendor 125. According to the teaser, it would be “All Black”. That is exactly what Hero MotoCorp has delivered. All Black variants seem to be inspired by Canvas Black colour shade offered with Splendor Plus.

Till now, Super Splendor was offered in five different colour shades. They were Glaze Black, Dusky Black, Nexus Blue, Heavy Grey, and CB Red. But both the black shades offered before were not monotone black. They had accent colours and a lot of graphics. As we know, Hero leans too much on graphics to spruce up their products. But always end up overdoing it.

But Splendor Plus gets Canvas Black shade that is devoid of any graphics and looks super clean. Looking at Hero Splendor 125cc New Black, Hero seems to have taken the same route too. This new All Black shade also looks super clean without any graphics. The only thing that breaks its black monotone is Super Splendor 3D badge on the fuel tank and Hero badge on the side body panels.

This new All Black variant is offered in two different finishes. One is a regular Gloss Black finish and the other is a super stealth Matt Black finish that adds a lot of elegance to the Super Splendor. If it was our money, we’d definitely bet on the Matt Black option. Take a look at the walkaround video below, credited to R Rohit.

Specs & Launch

Hero Super Splendor is powered by a 125cc BS6 compliant engine with XSens Technology. This engine develops 10.73 BHP of power at 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. This engine is paired with a 5-Speed Gearbox unlike a 4-speed unit on other Splendor branded bikes. This gearbox is said to be optimised for both city and highway riding.

i3S tech makes sure that the daily commutes are eco-friendly and wallet-friendly too by enabling engine start/stop feature. Hero also allows users to turn off i3S if they find it obtrusive. Super Splendor chassis is a diamond frame with 180mm ground clearance and offers a long seat. It is offered in both Disc and Drum variants. The former gets a 240mm front Disc brake at front.

Super Splendor gets a 130mm drum brake at the rear and CBS tech. It gets 18” wheels with a 90/90-18 tyre at the rear. It also gets a USB phone charger and an analog-digital instrument console. The new All Black variant prices are slightly more than the existing variants, which are priced from Rs 77k to Rs 81k, ex-sh. Currently, it competes with Honda CB Shine 125 and Hero’s own Glamour 125.