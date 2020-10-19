Hero Splendor+ Black Accent Edition Launched – 4 New Colours

After launching special editions of their scooter range, Hero has now launched special edition of their best selling motorcycle

For this festive season, India’s best selling motorcycle, the Hero Splendor Plus, will be available in a special Black and Accent edition. Launched at INR 64,470 (ex-showroom, Delhi, excluding the decal kit), the special edition motorcycle can be specified with one of four livery options that were designed by customers as a part of Hero CoLabs initiative.

Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent Edition

The special edition variant offers the customer the option of selection of the four liveries at the time of purchase. Below are the prices of all Splendor+ variants on offer.

As the name suggests, the Black and Accent Edition has black as base colour with interesting decals. Customers can also opt for the plain black theme without any decals.

It is to be noted that the 3D Hero logo is an optional accessory. The loudest decals of the lot is the Firefly Golden one which covers most of the fuel tank area, side panels, tailpiece and bikini fairing.

The Bumblebee Yellow decal option adopts a minimal approach with thin lines at strategic places. The Beetle Red and white option strikes a balance between the other two and adds a sporty touch.

The decals are priced at INR 899 over the special edition motorcycle’s base price. For INR 1,399, the customers can purchase the decals, rim tapes and the Hero 3D logo kit.

All these liveries were the winning entries of the contest which saw participation from over 10,000 people from across the country. The company has stated that more such customer-driven design exercises will be carried out in the future.

The Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent edition features black finished alloy wheels, engine and chain cover. There are no other visual or mechanical changes to the commuter motorcycle.

Specifications at a glance

The most popular commuter motorcycle in the country is powered by a BS6-compliant version of the time-proven 97.2 cc air-cooled engine which is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures stand at 7.9 hp and 8.05 Nm respectively.

The fuel-injected motor is available with self-start and i3S start/stop technology. The Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent edition comes equipped with 18-inch black alloy wheels which are shod with 80/100-18 tubeless tyres. A 130 mm drum at each end takes care of braking.