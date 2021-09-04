Hero Splendor Electric Conversion Kit Launched For Rs 35k By GoGoA1

The EV conversion kit developed by GoGo1 is the first such conversion kit for motorcycles approved by RTO

The global auto industry has unequivocally lent its support to electric mobility as battery-powered vehicles are seen as the best way to bring down emission levels. While new electric vehicles (EVs) are being brought to life every other day, there is no hiding the fact that the majority of mobility solutions at present still run on fossil fuels.

To have an immediate impact on bringing down emission levels, many existing IC engine vehicles would require to run on battery. This could happen only with an EV conversion kit where the conventional IC engine is replaced with an electric powertrain comprising a battery and an electric motor.

While an EV conversion kit for cars was recently launched a few weeks ago, a similar conversion kit for motorcycles has been developed and launched last month. Conceptualised by a Thane-based EV startup named GoGoA1, this is the first instance where an EV conversion kit for two-wheelers has been approved by RTO.

More Details

Cost of this conversion kit has been pegged at Rs 35,000 while an additional GST of Rs 6,300 is also applied. The entire kit is being provided with a 3-year warranty. This is excluding the battery pack. If you want the 151 kms range battery, the entire kit and battery cost will take the price to Rs 95,000. This excludes the cost of the donor motorcycle.

Other components of this EV conversion kit consist of a DC to DC converter, a new throttle, wiring harness, key switch with controller box and new swing arms. Orders for this EV conversion kit can be booked online through the company’s official website. The materials will be delivered and installed at the local installation centre of GoGoA1.

At present, GoGoA1 has local installation setups in 36 RTOs across the country which is expected to be expanded soon. Since it has been approved by RTO, its insurance will be applicable and its valuation will be updated accordingly. Also, since it is an EV the registration number on the bike won’t change but it would be provided a new green number plate.

Powertrain Specs

This EV conversion kit consists of a 2.8kWh battery pack that feeds energy to a 2kW brushless electric motor which is mounted on the hub of the rear wheel. A prototype of this kit has been fitted on a Hero Splendor which has been shown in the video attached below.

The hub motor is integrated with a drum brake which comprises brake and shoes sourced from Bajaj Pulsar. Nominal output stands at 2.4 bhp and 63 Nm of torque. However, peak output could be stretched to 6.2 bhp (4.6kW) and 63 Nm of torque.

Modified Hero Splendor Electric with this powertrain is claimed to attain a top speed of 80 kmph while it can return a range of 151 kms on a full charge. This powertrain has been equipped with battery regeneration technology which could recover 5-20 percent of the battery with the help of a 65A regenerative controller. Maximum efficiency of the electric motor has been rated at 92 percent.