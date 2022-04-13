Hero Splendor Electric Motorcycle Kit Homologated By ARAI – Specs

EV sales, coupled with conversion of existing ICE based units to electric, will help expedite the transition to an all-electric ecosystem

While there is much interest in electric vehicles and sales is booming, millions of fossil fuel powered vehicles still continue to pollute the environment. As a complete ban is practically not executable, the next best alternative is to convert these vehicles into EVs using specialized conversion kits. One such kit meant for Hero Splendor has now received approval from ARAI, Pune.

Hero Splendor Electric Motorcycle Kit

Electric conversion kit for Hero Splendor is manufactured by Mumbai-based GoGo A1 Motors Pvt. Ltd. It is currently the only RTO-approved provider of conversion kits for Splendor motorcycles. The startup had launched this kit last year in September. It has now received approval from ARAI.

As per the certificate issued, the electric motor that is being used as part of the conversion kit has max power of 3.94 kW (5.35 hp). Max 30 minute power output is 2.0 kW. The kit complies with the provisions mentioned in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. It has been deemed fit for use with Hero Splendor motorcycles manufactured/registered on and after March 01, 1997.

The approval certificate for the conversion kit will be valid for a period of three years from its date of issue. It will be subject to any amendments that may be introduced in CMV Rules in the future.

If the manufacturer carries out any changes to the conversion kit, they will have to apply for a recertification. Things like proper fitment, maintenance and functioning of the conversion kit will be the responsibility of the manufacturer.

New life for old Splendor motorcycles

Electric conversion kit by GoGoA1 will be a great help for users who want to switch to electric. It can also be used as a means to extend the life of old Splendor motorcycles, whose registration extension may not be possible. As per estimates, the conversion kit can add 5-7 years to motorcycles that are 10 years or older. Upon conversion to electric, these motorcycles will also remain outside the purview of new scrappage policy.

Since its launch, GoGoA1 electric conversion kit for Splendor has witnessed increased demand. The company has expanded operations pan India to include states like Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It has more than 50 franchises across major cities in the country. GoGoA1 provides a comprehensive range of services including conversion kit, installation and fitment, leasing of vehicle and battery swapping.

At the time of its launch, GoGoA1’s electric conversion kit for Splendor was offered at Rs 35k. This is excluding the price of the battery pack. If the battery is included, the total cost will be around Rs 95,000. Range of electric Splendor will be around 151 km on a full charge. Price of the conversion kit is likely to be higher now in comparison to its launch price.