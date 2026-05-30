Hero Splendor Flex Fuel Ethanol E85 Petrol Launch On 3rd June

It is possible that Hero’s first Flex Fuel bike could be Splendor E85 or HF Deluxe E85, two of the brand’s bestselling models

As world powers compete for global energy dominance, large oil importing countries like India are looking to diversify their energy sources. The focus is on renewables and self-reliance. One fuel that fits the bill is ethanol, which is already available in an E20 blend across the country.

Going forward, the government is aiming for a truly flex-fuel ecosystem that can support up to E85 blends or even E100. Towards that end, Maruti will be launching its E100 flex fuel car on 5th June. In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp will take the lead with its first-ever E85 bike launch scheduled for 3rd June.

Hero E85 bike – What to expect?

India has been working on its energy self-reliance plans even before the current crisis started in the Middle East. Hero MotoCorp had showcased its flex-fuel prototype at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This prototype was based on the HF Deluxe. It remains to be seen which bike Hero launches on 3rd June.

Splendor could be a good option since it is India’s bestselling bike for several years. HF Deluxe shares largely the same core components. The unveil on 3rd June will be a proper production version and not a concept model. Specs and prices could be announced at the launch event or in the days following the launch.

Making entirely flex fuel vehicles works out much better for the entire industry. Consumers benefit as they do not have to worry about the ethanol blend they are putting in their bike. As of now, bikes are manufactured to support only a specific ethanol blend. This approach leaves millions of vehicles at risk when a new policy mandates a higher ethanol blend. With flex fuel, the risk of damage from unsupported ethanol blends is eliminated.

Industry moving in the same direction

In addition to Hero MotoCorp, other OEMs are also working on their respective flex-fuel models. With uncertainties related to global energy supplies, the push towards flex fuel and other renewable energy sources has only become stronger and more urgent. Interestingly, Honda had launched the CB300F flex fuel in 2024. Although the bike was discontinued later, it shows that the flex fuel ecosystem can be scaled up rapidly.

Royal Enfield is also working on flex fuel versions of its existing bikes. A Classic 350 test mule was recently spotted with E85 marking. Another OEM working on flex fuel and other greener options is Suzuki. In addition to flex fuel, Suzuki is also focusing on CNG and electric two-wheelers. TVS has also stepped up focus on developing flex fuel vehicles. At the 2025 Bharat Expo, TVS had showcased the Raider 125 flex fuel model.

Flex fuel versions of 100cc to 125cc commuter bikes could see their production cost rise by around Rs 4,000 to Rs 7,000. To reduce the burden on consumers, it is possible that the GST rates could be reduced for flex fuel bikes. As of now, petrol bikes under 350cc are charged an 18% GST rate. GST on electric bikes and scooters is much lower at 5%. Since ethanol is renewable and greener, a lower GST rate makes sense.