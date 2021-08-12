Hero Splendor Helps Create Largest Hero MotoCorp Logo With 1,845 Motorcycles

This monumental feat was achieved at the Hero MotoCorp manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Ten years ago, Hero parted ways with long-time partner Honda to venture solo into the Indian auto industry. This led to the birth of Hero MotoCorp which went on to become the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world. Recently, Hero MotoCorp celebrated its tenth anniversary in the Indian two-wheeler market.

The company decided to mark this occasion in a rather unique and memorable way. Hero MotoCorp has now entered the Guinness World Book of Records after creating the largest replication of its brand’s logo to become ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’ in the world and the bikemaker used its oldest existing model for this purpose.

More Details

As many as 1845 units of Splendor Plus motorcycles were used at the company’s manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, to create this enormous logo. The motorcycles were assembled in an empty field measuring 1000ft by 800ft which folks at the plant had to level first in order to make it a flat canvas.

The entire process took 90 days and over 300 man-hours worth of work. A total of 100 people were involved in completing this mammoth task. Below video shows the detailed process carried out in achieving this unique record.

Although the record was set on July 29, it was formally announced by Hero on August 9, the day when the completed 10 years of its solo operations in India. The bikemaker has also released a video of the same on social media.

Since the pandemic has struck globally, an adjudicator from Guinness World Records was virtually present to witness the record. The adjudicator was accompanied by other independent witnesses who were also appointed as per the Guinness guidelines.

Splendor Plus Details

Hero Splendor Plus is one of the most affordable motorcycles in the country at present with a starting price of Rs 63,000 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 97.2cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which develops a power of 7.91 bhp and a torque of 8.05 Nm. This unit is paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

The latest iteration is also offered with Hero’s XSens technology. This feature turns off the engine when it idles for more than 5 seconds in traffic and turns back on once the clutch lever is pulled. This helps in extracting better mileage out of the motorcycle.

The company also organised an event recently to mark its tenth anniversary in the Indian market which highlighted future products from the company. These included upcoming battery-powered two-wheelers, the first of which was teased at the event. However, the bikemaker cannot use its ‘Hero’ brand for its dedicated EV lineup due to a conflict of interest between itself and Hero Electric.