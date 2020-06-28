Hero Splendor Plus is the best selling motorcycle in India for FY2020

India is the largest market for two wheelers in the world

As per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) sales figures for FY2020 (April 2019-March 2020), here are the best selling motorcycles in India which are priced under Rs 1 lakh.

1. Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus was at a No. 1 spot with 20,63,148 units sold in FY2020, while Hero HF Deluxe came in a close second with 20,50,974 units sold during the same period. The sales of Hero Splendor Plus noted a 31.1 percent dip by 9,42,470 units as compared to sales in the same period of the previous year but still managed to retain its pole position on this list.

Hero Splendor Plus is priced from Rs.60,350 to Rs.63,810 and the commuter bike is presented in three variants. It is powered by a 97cc air cooled, single cylinder engine offering 8.01 PS power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. It weighs 112 kgs and gets a 9 liter fuel tank and is offered in four colour options of Heavy Grey with Green, Black with Sport Red, Black with Silver and Black with Purple. 18” wheels, 130mm drum brakes at both ends and a double down tube cradle framework are among its highlights.

Top 5 Best Selling Motorcycles – FY 2020

No Motorcycle FY 2020 FY 2019 Diff % 1 Hero Splendor Plus 20,63,148 30,05,620 -9,42,472 -31.36 2 Hero HF Deluxe 20,50,974 21,68,740 -1,17,766 -5.43 3 Honda CB Shine 9,48,384 9,90,315 -41,931 -4.23 4 Hero Glamour 6,02,623 7,55,027 -1,52,404 -20.19 5 Bajaj Platina 5,78,237 6,26,781 -48,544 -7.74 – Total 62,43,366 75,46,483 -13,03,117 -17.27

2. Hero HF Deluxe

Falling short by just 12,174 units, Hero HF Deluxe commuter bike came in second on the list of leading 5 bestselling motorcycles under Rs 1 lakh in FY2020. Total sales stood at 20,50,974 units falling 5.4 percent from 21,68,740 units sold in FY2019. This commuter bike is offered in 2 variants in India and priced at 56,775 and Rs.58,100 respectively.

Hero HF Deluxe BS6 is powered by a 97cc engine offering 8.02PS power at 800rpm and 8.05Nm torque at 6000rpm mated to a 4 speed gearbox. It gets drum brakes at both ends and weighs a total of 112 kgs. Colour options include Techno Blue, Heavy Grey with Green, Heavy Grey with Black, Black with Red and Black with Purple. It also receives idle Start Stop System which shuts off the engine when idling in traffic while other safety equipment also includes a combined braking system as standard.

3. Honda CB Shine

At No. 3 on the list was the Honda CB Shine with sales of 9,48,384 units. These sales were 4.2 percent lower as compared to sales in FY2019 but sales in March 2020 excelled with total sales of 86,633 units, a 190 percent increase as compared to 29,827 units sold in the same month of the previous year. There was also a notable increase in exports in FY2020 at 38,627 units as against 24,554 units exported in FY2019.

Honda CB Shine gets four colour options of Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 125cc fuel injected motor offering 10.7 PS power at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed transmission. Segment first features include an ACG starter motor offering silent start and start/stop switch.

4. Hero Glamour

Lower down the order at No. 4 was the Hero Glamour with 6,02,623 units sold in FY2020. This was a 20.1 percent decline as compared to 7,55,027 units sold in FY2019. Sales in March 2020 dipped considerably by 77 percent when compared to sale in March 2019. This could be due to supply constraints as the new BS6 emission norms came into effect.

Hero Glamour is sold in drum and disc variants and gets 6 new colour options of Black with Blue, Black with Grey, Black with Red, Black with Sports Red, Black with Techno Blue and Candy Blazing Red. The Glamour is powered by a new BS6 compliant 125cc, fuel injected motor offering 11 PS power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox. It gets crawl function and i3S start stop technology. It is positioned on a new diamond type frame which takes the place of its earlier tubular double cradle framework and sits on 18” wheels.

5. Bajaj Platina

Bajaj Platina was at No. 5 on the list of best selling bikes in the sub Rs.1 lakh segment in FY2020. With 5,78,237 units sold in the past fiscal, sales were down 7.7 percent when compared to 6,26,781 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Taking March 2020 sales into account, sales stood at 21,264 units, down 65.7 percent as against 62,519 units sold in March 2019.

Bajaj Platina is powered by 115cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine that offers 8.6 PS power at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm mated to a 4 speed transmission. This engine claims 80 kmpl fuel efficiency while top speed is at 90 kmph.