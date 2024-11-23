Hero Surge S32 Convertible Electric Scooter / Rickshaw – Production Sketch Leaks

With versatility being the mantra, Hero Surge S32 aims to be the perfect self-employed individual’s vehicle across multiple genres

With a mission to revolutionise Indian last mile mobility segment, Hero MotoCorp owned Surge EV electric mobility subsidiary is set to launch S32 2W-cum-3W vehicle in India soon. Design for the same has been officially patented and we can expect a formal launch sometime in the calendar year 2025. Let’s take a look.

Surge S32 Electric

Very few OEMs dare to redefine a segment with groundbreaking innovations. For Surge EV electric mobility startup, their maiden S32 electric 2W/3W convertible vehicle is a defining offering. This is what will define their vehicles in the future, setting a new standard in innovation and problem-solving.

Bankrolled by automotive juggernaut like Hero MotoCorp, Surge S32 seems to be ready to hit production sometime in calendar year 2025. Design patents for the same have been filed in India, showing that the production model could look vastly similar to what Surge EV showed as a concept earlier this year.

In essence, Surge S32 is a hybrid vehicle that consists of an electric scooter which acts as the front wheel for a non self propelled rear module. This non self-propelled rear module has a battery pack of its own and even an electric motor. This is so that both the scooter and this non self-propelled rear module have independent powertrains.

This rear module will be offered with multiple variants – 3W auto rickshaw (S32 PV), a 3W cargo vehicle (S32 LD), a 3W covered cargo vehicle (S32 HD) and a flat-bed 3W cargo vehicle (S32 FB). This unlocks versatility in the commercial 3W segment, giving Surge EV an edge, right from their maiden vehicle.

Surge S32 combines an electric scooter and an electric 3W commercial vehicle in one package. Because something like this has never been attempted before, Surge has worked with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and has created a new vehicle category called L2-5. This new category represents a 2W-3W combi module vehicle, combining an L2 scooter with a non self-propelled rear module.

How easy is the transition?

Standalone, Surge S32 electric scooter part looks like a family scooter with youthful design and has shock absorbers at both wheels to bear weight of the non self-propelled rear module. It has a disc brake at the front, which is unique for a 3W CV. Rear module rests on the scooter and the operator is sitting on the scooter’s seat.

Scooter’s instrumentation is used in 3W mode too, for speedo and other vital readings. The rickshaw body is made entirely out of metal. It is positioned on an AMSEP skateboard consisting of a rugged ladder-frame chassis. Surge S32 promises that the transformation from 2W to 3W or vice-versa can happen with minimal to no effort under 3 minutes on any road conditions.