Hero To Launch India’s Most Futuristic 125cc – Glamour With Cruise Control?

The largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world, Hero MotoCorp, seems to be upping its game commuter in India. The maker of Splendor commuter bike, has just teased a new vehicle that is promised to be India’s most futuristic 125cc 2W. All fingers are pointing towards the probable launch of 2025 Glamour 125 with Cruise Control feature. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero To Launch India’s Most Futuristic 125cc

The 125cc segment in India holds stark importance among 2W manufacturers. Especially where motorcycles are concerned, which holds immense sales potential. This is the segment where Bajaj, Honda, Hero and TVS compete to the highest level. Hero MotoCorp aims to up the game in this segment with a new offering which it promises will be India’s most futuristic 125cc two-wheeler.

Cross-referencing to upcoming 125cc Hero MotoCorp vehicles, one product stands out, which is the next-gen Glamour 125 spied with cruise control. Hero has sent Block Your Date invites to media and the launch timeline is likely to be around this month, which is August 2025 and it seems to have all the makings of a segment disruptor.

This spied 2026 Hero Glamour 125 has been one of the most sensational news in the automotive fraternity as it was quite unusual. We say unusual because it possessed Cruise Control, operated by a toggle on its right switchgear. Cruise Control on a budget commuter is a hard pill to swallow owing to the cost constraints.

However, Hero MotoCorp offers Cruise Control on its affordable Vida V2 lineup of scooters and it might be a similar system designed to be affordable for the masses. Other notable element seen on the 2026 Glamour 125 was a fully digital colour LCD instrument cluster which might be shared with the unit seen on Xtreme 250R and now discontinued Karizma XMR 210 Base variant.

What to expect?

Prices are likely to jump a bit, considering the equipment on offer. Hero MotoCorp is known to come up with unique attributes on their products to make them stand out in the market. Splendor is a stark example of this as it is the country’s only 100cc commuter with a disc brake, LED headlights, fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Same strategy could be implemented with Glamour 125 where it might emerge as the country’s most futuristic 125cc 2W vehicle. With 2026 Glamour 125, Hero may carry forward the same 124.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine with 10.39 bhp of peak power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque.

