Hero Vida Electric Scooter First Owner Takes Delivery In Bangalore

To avoid a deluge of bookings and ensure timely deliveries, Hero Vida is being launched in a phased manner across the country

Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter, Vida has been available for booking in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. Users can reserve their Vida by paying a token amount of Rs 2,499. This is fully refundable or will be adjusted against the final price at the time of purchase. By 2022, Hero has plans to make Vida available at more than 200 locations across the country.

Recently, Hero opened Vida’s first experience centre in Bengaluru. In coming weeks, Vida experience centres will be open for business in Delhi and Jaipur. Deliveries of Vida electric scooter have officially started today. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp delivered the very first Hero electric scooter to a customer in Bangalore.

Hero Vida variants

Hero Vida is available in two variants, V1 Plus and V1 Pro. Primary difference between the two is in their installed battery capacity and range. V1 Plus has 3.44 kWh battery capacity, whereas V1 Pro has 3.94 kWh. Both scooters have dual battery packs of 1.72 kWh and 1.97 kWh, respectively. Range is 143 km for V1 Plus and 165 km for V1 Pro. Acceleration is slightly faster with the Pro variant that takes 3.2 seconds to reach from 0 to 40 kmph. The Plus variant does that in 3.4 seconds.

Both Vida variants have the same performance numbers at 6 kW of peak power and 25 Nm of max torque. Gradeability is 20° whereas top speed is rated at 80 kmph. Both variants have riding modes of Eco, Ride and Sport. Pro variant gets an additional Custom riding mode, which offers more than 100 combinations. Pro variant weighs 125 kg, which is 1 kg more than Plus variant.

In a home environment, charging time is 5 hours 15 minutes for Plus and 5 hours 55 minutes for Vida Pro variant. With a fast charger, the time taken for a full charge is around 2 hours for V1 Plus and 20 hours 20 minutes for V1 Pro.

Common features for both variants of Vida electric scooter include all-LED projector headlamp, 7-inch TFT display with OTA support, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, anti-theft alarm, geofence, track my bike, vehicle diagnostics, cruise control, SOS alert, regenerative braking and reverse function. Vehicle warranty and battery warranty are 5 years/50,000 km and 3 years/30,000 km, respectively.

Hero Vida price

Effective price (after FAME II subsidy) in Delhi is Rs 1.28 lakh for V1 Plus and Rs 1.39 lakh for V1 Pro variant. Vida ex-showroom price is the same across all three cities and it gets Central Government FAME II subsidy of Rs 51k for V1 Plus and Rs 60k for V1 Pro.

The difference in pricing across cities comes from the varying levels of subsidy offered by respective state governments. Some states have discontinued their subsidy completely, resulting in higher pricing. In Bengaluru where state subsidy is not available, effective price is Rs 1.45 lakh for V1 Plus and Rs 1.59 lakh for V1 Pro.