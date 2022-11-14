Hero Vida Electric Scooter Test Ride Starts – First Experience Center Opens

The first Hero Vida Experience Center is now open in Bengaluru – Next ones will open in Jaipur and Delhi

Hero MotoCorp created quite a buzz when they launched its Vida V1 electric scooters. Coming from India’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, it was set to push the EV envelope further than what it currently packs. Now, the company has opened its first experience center in Bengaluru and has commenced test rides as well.

The first Hero Vida Electric Scooter Experience Center is located in Bengaluru at prominent Vittal Mallya Road. Here customers will be able to familiarize themselves with the brand, experience the product and immerse themselves in a ‘Worry-free EV Ecosystem’ of VIDA. To mark this occasion, VIDA has also commenced customer test rides of VIDA V1 from today.

Hero Vida Electric Scooter Experience Center

Spread over 8500 sq. ft., this Experience Center will display the VIDA V1 scooters, charging stations, an interactive wall that illustrates the brand vision, and product configurations to help customers visualize their VIDA V1. It has an in-house coffee bar and a library as well. Hero MotoCorp is pitching it as a hub for VIDA communities, hosting events, brand meets and cohort activities in the future. After the first Hero Vida Experience Center in Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi are next.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp said: “Expanding our vision to shape the EV category and grow its scale, we are excited to open the first VIDA Experience Center. This Experience Center is a manifestation of our vision to build experiences that create curiosity, and meaningfulness and that people connect with.

The Experience Center will provide the community insight into the ‘Worry-free EV ecosystem’ that we have created with VIDA. This center is one of the many physical assets of our omnichannel approach. Our tech stack and physical assets are built to uplift the customer experience from just entering into a space of retail to a space where they can be part of a larger story. It’s a one-of-its-kind experience that we are providing in the segment.”

Pricing & Deliveries

VIDA V1 comes with a performance that can take it from 0-40 in 3.2 secs. With up to a 3.94 kWh battery, it boasts a range of 163 km (IDC) and a top speed of 80 km/h. Features include a Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an OTA-enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen.

Along with Vida V1 electric scooter range, Hero is also offering services like Green EMI and efficient interest rates. Buy-Back scheme assures vehicle buy-back at 70% of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership. Hero MotoCorp offers a test ride for up to three days. Along with these, Repair On-Site service is offered too, where customer executives are available to provide service anywhere, anytime.

Most of these are new to the EV segment in India and reception for this approach is yet to be seen. VIDA V1 is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs. 1,45,000 and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs. 159,000 (both prices ex-sh). Customer deliveries of VIDA V1 commencing from the second week of December 2022.