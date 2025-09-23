Hero VIDA Launches New EV Ownership Services – Warranty, Buyback, Charging, RSA, BaaS

VIDA – powered by Hero MotoCorp – has rolled out a suite of new value-added services aimed at strengthening the overall electric scooter ownership experience. With a focus on long-term reliability, affordability, and customer convenience, the company’s new offerings cover warranties, resale value, connectivity, charging, and roadside assistance.

1 – Extended Warranty and Battery Protection

VIDA has introduced a comprehensive extended warranty program that covers 11+ critical components for up to 5 years or 75,000 km. Additionally, customers benefit from an extended battery warranty of 5 years or 60,000 km, safeguarding performance and addressing one of the biggest concerns in EV ownership—battery degradation.

2 – Assured Buyback for Resale Confidence

In a bid to enhance customer trust, VIDA is offering an Assured Buyback plan, allowing customers to return their scooter after three years for up to 67.5% of the original ex-showroom price. This initiative provides financial certainty and ensures hassle-free upgrades.

3 – VIDA Edge Subscription

The new VIDA Edge subscription combines unlimited fast charging access with over 40 connected features, including battery health monitoring, ride statistics, charging station locator, and over-the-air updates. This aims to deliver a more tech-enabled and convenient ownership journey.

4 – 24/7 Roadside Assistance

VIDA has also launched round-the-clock roadside assistance, covering flat tyres, discharged batteries, and mechanical faults. The service includes nationwide towing support, reinforcing peace of mind for riders.

5 – Battery-as-a-Service Model

Further expanding accessibility, VIDA is offering its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription. This flexible financing option allows customers to purchase the scooter and battery separately, lowering upfront costs and converting them into affordable monthly payments.

Commenting on the new initiatives, Ms. Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, said “At VIDA, our mission is to democratize electric mobility, by making it truly accessible and affordable for every customer. With our value-added services such as extended battery warranty, assured buyback, and comprehensive roadside assistance, we are removing barriers and simplifying the transition to sustainable mobility. This festive season, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering customers with solutions that make EV ownership effortless and dependable.”

Market Context

These value-added services arrive during the festive season, aligning with the company’s efforts to drive higher adoption of EVs in India. VIDA scooters, including the recently launched VIDA Evooter VX2, will now be supported by one of the most comprehensive EV ownership ecosystems in the industry. The brand currently operates India’s largest EV charging network with over 3,600 stations, further enhancing convenience for riders.