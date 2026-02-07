Hero Vida UBEX Design Patented In India – Electric Street Bike

Hero MotoCorp, which is India’s largest 2W manufacturer by volumes, has its own electric vehicle vertical called Vida. After launching V1 lineup, V2 lineup and then VX2 affordable scooter, Vida has just forayed into electric motorcycle segment with the launch of DIRT.E K3. This is, however, not a mainstream adult motorcycle, but an electric bike for children.

That said, Hero Vida is working on electric motorcycles too and we recently saw the company trademarking the design of VxZ (Vida x Zero) electric motorcycle. Similarly, Hero MotoCorp has now patented what looks like production-spec version of UBEX Concept. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Vida Ubex Design Patented

Late last year, Hero Vida teased four new electric concepts for 2025 EICMA Show. These include DIRT.E, UBEX, NEX and VXZ. While Vida NEX is a micro electric car with a gullwing door (sort of), the other three are electric motorcycle nameplates. One of them is UBEX, which has been patented in India now.

As the name suggests, UBEX is an urban electric motorcycle nameplate and the design shows an aggressive and sporty street fighter. We have sporty fascia with a mono projector headlight and LED DRLs above and below it. These are flanked by LED turn indicators. The design patent looks like it is of production-spec version and not the concept.

We say this because concept bike had USD telescopic front forks and the design patent has conventional RSU telescopic ones. Wheels are similar to concept and so is its overall design. We can see an upright handlebar, sporty design including the fuel tank (not that it holds fuel) and side body panels.

There is a single-piece seat with a slight step for pillion area. Overall ergonomics look upright and comfortable, thanks to vastly neutral footpeg positioning. Pillion grab handles are of split type and Vida UBEX also has a tyre hugger, a tubular trellis type swingarm and front and rear disc brakes.

What to expect?

The main highlight that grabs all the attention is its big battery pack. It extends till the bottom, suggesting that capacity might be on the higher side. UBEX will also come with a mid-mounted motor that drives the rear wheels. There could be a TFT instrument cluster with a host of features including turn-by-turn navigation.

Launch timeline is not known yet and it looks like public road testing of this electric motorcycle is yet to start. When launched, it will be sold via Hero’s Premia dealerships along with dedicated Vida dealerships.