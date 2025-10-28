Hero Vida Ubex Electric Bike Teased For EICMA 2025 Reveal

After launching the Vida VX2, Hero MotoCorp is expanding the horizon of electric mobility possibilities for Indian market. We’re talking about a new electric motorcycle concept called Vida Ubex, which was teased for a brief period of time on the company’s social media handles for it to be taken down soon after.

This is not the first electric motorcycle concept Hero’s Vida division has come up with. We saw Vida Lynx concept (an electric lightweight ADV) and Vida Acro concept (an electric mini bike for beginners). The recent Vida Ubex concept will be unveiled at 2025 EICMA Show and looks like it is production ready. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Vida Ubex Electric Bike Teased

The 2025 EICMA Show is scheduled to happen in the first week of November and Hero MotoCorp will be present here. The company’s Vida electric mobility subsidiary briefly teased a new electric motorcycle concept only to be deleted soon after. Called Ubex, this new electric motorcycle concept by Hero Vida, looks like it is production ready.

Unlike Lynx and Acro concepts showcased a couple of years ago, Vida Ubex concept is a Roadster or a Street Fighter. Only the silhouette can be seen in this teaser, which gives quite a few details. For starters, it has production-spec elements like a saree guard, tyre hugger, a single-piece seat and more.

This teased motorcycle does not seem to bear any components or elements that could not be mass-manufactured as shown. Which usually suggests production-spec. Componentry-wise, we can see USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, petal disc brakes at both ends, a street-style handlebar, alloy wheels and a mid-mounted electric motor driving rear wheel with a belt drive.

What to expect?

Hero Vida Ubex electric bike concept might be a brainchild of the strategic collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles. Performance metrics are not known, but one could speculate similar performance as a 200cc ICE motorcycle on sale in India. Range could be up to 200 km, depending on the battery size.

Logical rival to Hero Vida Ubex could be upcoming Ola Roadster. However, given Ola’s reputation regarding after-sales service and quality control, Hero Vida could have an edge. Seeing that Vida Ubex concept teased by the brand is close-to-production, one could expect it to launch in India in 2026.