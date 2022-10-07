Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.45 L – 165 Kms Range, 2 Variants

Vida V1 electric scooter will mark Hero MotoCorp’s maiden step into 2W EV territory

Hero MotoCorp is known for its budget commuter motorcycles. With models like Splendor, Hero MotoCorp has gone from strength to strength to compete at the highest level. In this journey, Hero MotoCorp has become the highest-selling motorcycle brand in the country.

With its roots set deep in ICE commuters, the Indian manufacturer is now foraying into EV territory with the Vida V1 electric scooter. After the legalities with Hero Electric ended in favour of Hero MotoCorp, Vida electric 2W vehicles can now be marketed with the word “Hero”.

With strategic partnerships with Gogoro and Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp promises to offer sound and a potent electric scooter. Named Hero Vida v1, it is an attractive offering that is priced at Rs. 1,45,000 for V1 Plus and Rs. 1,59,000 (ex-sh) for V1 Pro. Booking can be done at a token amount of Rs. 2499.

Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter

Right off the bat, Hero Vida V1 looks striking. Hero has stuck to traditional scooter proportions and has distanced itself from futuristic designs. It is a good thing as it helps the motorcycle to blend in with other scooters. Easy on the eyes, we would say. It gets LED side turn indicators housed in the headlight cowl. While the headlight is placed lower down in its apron.

A large squarish touchscreen takes the place of an instrument cluster and looks modern and futuristic at the same time. Hero claims that it is a “smartphone on wheels” and promises a worry-free ride. Touchscreen is 7″ in size which is on par with rivals like Ola S1 series and Ather 450X. Vida V1 also gets cruise control for ease of use and gets keyless functionality as well.

Hero MotoCorp is offering Vida V1 in two variants namely Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus. Pro is the top-spec variant and claims 165 km (IDC) of range on a single charge while accelerating from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.2 seconds. Vida V1 Plus promises 143 km (IDC) of range on a single charge while accelerating from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds. Top speed is capped at 80 km/h for both variants. Both V1 Pro and V1 Plus can be charged at a rate of 1.2 km/minute.

Vida V1 comes with riding modes namely Eco, Ride and Sport. Hero also promises 100+ combinations of custom modes. Hero Vida V1 gets navigation, charging slot booking and promises seamless smartphone connectivity. For the first time in the industry, 100+ combinations to prioritize range when needed and performance, when needed. It also gets two-way throttle enabling reverse mode as well.

Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launch price Rs 1.45 lakh Bookings open from 10th Oct, 2022. Deliveries start from Dec 2022. Launch is in phases. First phase launch cities are Jaipur, Delhi and Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/vtWC9UkHW7 — RushLane (@rushlane) October 7, 2022

Specs & features

Other features offered with Vida V1 are SoS connectivity if needed. At this event, Hero launched the omnichannel Vida platform along with its electric scooters. Offered with it are Vida services which promise to ensure smoother ownership. Also launched is Vida charging network. Hero Vida V1 gets a removable battery which is tested for multiple tests like drop, crush, nail penetration and more. Vida V1’s BMS passes 570 tests and is a lifetime adaptive learning architecture that enhances battery longevity. Hero Vida V1 also gets a Limp Home mode as well.

Hero Vida V1 prices start at Rs. 1,45,000 for V1 Plus and Rs. 1,59,000 for V1 Pro (ex-sh). The company offers attractive financing options and also offers buyback plans with up to 70% assured value. Test rides can be done for up to 3 days. Hero Vida V1 series electric scooters will rival TVS iQube, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Simple One and Bajaj Chetak among many.