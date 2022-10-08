Hero Vida V1 PRO Vs V1 Plus – Electric Scooter Specs Compared

Available at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, Vida V1 has dashed expectations of a more mass-market oriented product from India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer

Positioned as a premium product, Hero Vida V1 will take on rivals such as Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, Simple One, TVS iQube and Ola electric scooter. There will be two variants on offer, Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro. Prices are Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, respectively (ex.sh). Bookings will open on 10th October and deliveries will commence from the second week of December.

While acquisition cost is relatively higher in comparison to the likes of Hero Electric scooters, Okinawa and Ampere, Vida V1 justifies its pricing by offering a range of segment-first and hi-tech features. It will be interesting to see how much sales it can generate at this price point. The list of bestselling electric two-wheelers clearly shows the preference for affordably priced models.

Hero Vida V1 PRO Vs V1 Plus

As per IDC standard, range is 143 km for Vida V1 Plus variant and 165 km in case of V1 Pro variant. Top speed is rated at 80 kmph for both variants. V1 Pro can accelerate faster, achieving 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds. V1 Plus will take 3.4 seconds. Gradeability of Vida V1 electric scooter is 20°.

As compared to rivals like Bajaj, Ather, iQube and Ola, Hero Vida V1 comes with a removable battery pack. V1 Plus has 3.44 kWh battery whereas V1 Pro has 3.94 kWh battery. With fast charging, Vida V1 electric scooter can be charged from 0% to 80% in around 65 minutes. In a home environment, charging time from 0% to 80% is 5 hr 15 min for V1 Plus and 5 hr and 55 min for V1 Pro.

Powered by a PMSM electric motor, peak output is 6kW (8 HP) for both variants. Based on their needs, users can choose from riding modes of Eco, Custom, Ride and Sport. An interesting, useful feature is Limp Home, which allows users to drive the scooter for around 8 km at the speed of 10 kmph.

Vida V1 has a compact, sporty profile and comes in exciting colour options. It is equipped with a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display with Bluetooth, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity. A comprehensive range of advanced features are on offer such as anti-theft alarm, track my bike, geofence, remote immobilization, vehicle diagnostics and SOS alert.

Vida V1 launch schedule, support infra

Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will be launched in a phased manner. This will be done to avoid a long waiting period. Coming from Hero MotoCorp, significant number of bookings are expected for Vida V1. In the first phase, the scooter will go on sale in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. Other cities and regions will be covered later. The scooter is being manufactured at the company’s facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Vida V1 electric scooter will be backed by a wide network of fast charging stations. There’s Vida Cloud as well, which can be used for various purposes such as booking a charging station, remote diagnostics and on-site repair. Hero is also offering attractive finance schemes with interest rates 1.5-2% less in comparison to prevailing market rates.

Another useful offer is buy-back scheme, wherein customers are assured of getting 70% of purchase value during the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership. Interested buyers will also benefit from a first-of-its kind 3-day test ride.

1 of 11

Image Source