Hero Vida V2 Lineup Launch Price Starts From Rs 96K – V2 Lite, V2 Plus, V2 Pro

While upcoming Honda Activa e lacks home charging convenience, Hero Vida V2 lineup offer it reaching 80% capacity in under 6 hours

Right after Honda unveiled Activa e and QC1 in India, Hero MotoCorp has launched V2 range of electric scooters. With the V2 lineup, Hero MotoCorp aims to make a bigger splash in electric scooter industry and boost sales further. The company also aims at capturing a much bigger chunk of electric scooters with removable battery before Honda’s offerings hit the market.

Hero Vida V2 Lineup Launch

The range starts from V2 Lite priced at Rs 96,000 (Effective Ex-sh), hitting that all-important sub Rs 1 lakh price point. Above V2 Lite, we have V2 Plus which is priced at Rs 1,15,000 (Effective Ex-sh). Lastly, we have V2 Pro positioned at the top of this lineup as a flagship offering, priced at Rs 1,35,000 (Effective Ex-sh).

There are two new colours with V2 lineup – Matte Nexus Blue-Grey and Glossy Sports Red. These colours aim to bring a fresh and dynamic appeal. When compared to V1 range of electric scooters, there seem to be a few design changes with V2 lineup. Most notable among them is the positioning of front turn indicators.

There are V2 badges on side body panel now, replacing V1. Other than these subtle changes, Vida V2 range remains functionally identical to V1 range. Vida’s bold and contemporary design with removable battery architecture has been retained. Just like V1 range, V2 lineup promises exceptional ergonomics and an ideal combination of ride handling and performance.

Specs and Performance

Speaking of performance, all Vida V2 range of electric scooters get removable IP67-rated battery packs. V2 Lite gets the smallest battery at 2.2 kWh capacity. V2 Plus takes the battery size to 3.44 kWh and V2 Pro gets the largest battery in this trio at 3.94 kWh capacity. Maximum range promised by Hero is 165 km.

You can charge these batteries at home, something Honda’s Activa e doesn’t allow. Where performance is concerned, there is a swingarm-mounted motor with 6 kW of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque. Vida V2 can sprint from 0-40 km/h in 2.9 seconds and can hit a top speed of 90 km/h. There are riding modes – Eco, Ride, Sport and Custom (only with V2 Pro).

V2 range are compatible with Hero MotoCorp’s VIDA fast-charging network with over 3100 charging points across India, operating in 250+ cities. Features include a 7-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity with navigation, regen technology, cruise control and even keyless go.

Statement from Hero

Commenting on the launch, Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The launch of the VIDA V2, with variants across price segments,represents a significant milestone in our EV journey. We are dedicated to providing a comprehensive ecosystem to customers that ensures a delightful ownership experience with convenient charging solutions and easily accessible service points. We will continue to meet customers’ needs and expectations through a range of exciting products and best-in-class service.”