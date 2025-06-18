Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter Launch On July 1 with Battery-as-a-Service Model

Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its latest electric scooter, the VIDA VX2, on July 1, 2025. The new model will introduce a pioneering Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model under the VIDA brand, aiming to make electric two-wheelers more accessible by reducing upfront ownership costs.

Flexible Subscription Plans and Lower Entry Cost

VIDA’s BaaS model will allow customers to pay for the battery on a subscription basis, separating the cost of the scooter chassis and battery. This ‘pay-as-you-go’ format is expected to bring down the initial purchase price and offer flexible monthly plans tailored to individual usage. Hero MotoCorp aims to encourage wider EV adoption through this more affordable and flexible ownership model.

Charging and Service Infrastructure

VIDA customers will benefit from a growing nationwide ecosystem, including over 3,600 fast-charging stations and more than 500 service points across 100+ cities. This expansive network is intended to offer convenience and ease of ownership to new EV buyers.

About VIDA VX2 – A Rebadged and More Affordable Version of Vida Z

The upcoming VIDA VX2 has been spied undisguised ahead of its launch. It is effectively a rebadged version of the Vida Z, which was showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo. The VX2 will sit below the Vida V2 lineup and is expected to be available in multiple variants – likely Lite, Plus, and Pro – similar to the existing Vida V2.

Visually, the VX2 features matte yellow paint, LED projector headlamps, LED tail lights, LED sequential turn indicators, and 12-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The VX2 also gets a front disc brake but comes with a physical key slot instead of a smart key system, which is standard on the V2.

Feature Reductions Compared to Vida V2

While it maintains some premium elements, the VX2 makes a few feature compromises to keep costs down. It has a smaller, likely TFT instrument screen instead of a touchscreen unit and uses simpler body panels. The VX2 also comes with a single-piece seat, as opposed to the split seat seen on the Vida V2.

Despite fewer features, the VX2 is expected to offer the same removable battery architecture as the Vida V2, with capacity options between 2.2 kWh and 3.9 kWh. The claimed range could go up to 165 km depending on the variant.

Target Pricing and Market Positioning

The VIDA VX2 is expected to start around Rs 65,000 (effective ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable electric scooters in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio. With its launch, the company aims to tap into the budget-conscious urban commuter segment and further push the adoption of electric mobility in India. Hero MotoCorp will reveal full details about the VIDA VX2 and its BaaS subscription plans on July 1, 2025.