Hero Vida VX2 First Ride Review – Segue Into The Leaderboards?

Hero MotoCorp’s onslaught into electric scooter segment has been amplified with the launch of Vida VX2. This is the first electric 2W in India to offer BaaS prices on scooter’s price tag, similar to what MG introduced with Windsor EV. This is an unprecedented move by Hero MotoCorp which is likely to propel Vida’s sales into the leaderboards.

Vida VX2 has a lot going for it and the company has immense faith in this project. This is by far the most ambitious move by Hero MotoCorp within electric scooter segment. We experienced this scooter in Bengaluru at the national media drive. After riding it for around a day, this is what we think about Vida VX2 Plus variant.

Hero Vida VX2 First Ride Review – Attractive BaaS Prices

Rs 44,990! That’s the price Hero MotoCorp is advertising heavily with Vida VX2. To put it into perspective, Vida VX2 costs less than the most affordable new iPhone. While this could be a glaring reflection of just how ridiculously expensive Apple products can get, we can’t glance over the fact that Hero has got pricing bang on. The company has achieved it by offering Battery as a Service (BaaS).

So, the Rs 44,490 includes pricing for base Vida VX2 Go (Ex-sh) + Rs 0.96 per km and an introductory offer. Hero has not disclosed a timeframe for this introductory offer. Once this offer ends, prices will start from Rs 59,490 (Ex-sh) + battery rental cost for the base Go variant and Rs 64,990 (Ex-sh) + battery rental cost for the top-spec Plus variant. Without BaaS, Go variant costs Rs 0.99L (Ex-sh) and Plus variant costs Rs 1.1 lakh (Ex-sh).

Not a single rival brand offers BaaS pricing model on the vehicle, lowering upfront costs considerably. This is likely to emerge as a key turning point in Hero MotoCorp’s journey in the country’s electric scooter industry. With BaaS plans, Hero is also bundling access to their Vida DC fast charging network, which is growing as we speak.

Design & Appearance

Where design is concerned, Hero Vida VX2 is a familiar scooter, which was showcased as Vida Z at 2024 EICMA Show. VX2 looks quite nice and a lot simpler than V2 lineup does. Design is somewhat cohesive and it doesn’t look out of place in any way. ‘We Care’ LED headlight and LED tail light signatures are familiar and so are its LED turn indicators. Body panels are minimal, especially when compared to Vida V2 lineup.

There’s a single-piece seat and even a pillion backrest. Floorboard is flat and can accommodate quite a lot of cargo, if necessary. There’s also a handy 5L glovebox behind the front apron which can take some items including smartphone, gloves and other paraphernalia. Vida VX2 rides on 12-inch alloy wheels on both ends, which get dual-tone machined finish. Rear swingarm is single-sided and it proudly exhibits this wheel down for the world to look at.

Vida VX2 gets a total of seven colours – Matte Inspired White, Matte Giallo Lime, Autumn Orange, Pearl Red, Matte Gun Metal Grey, Nexus Blue and Pearl Black. Among all these colours, Matte Gun Metal Grey is quite special as it is the only one that gets contrasting Orange highlights on floorboard.

Switchgear looks quite nice and operates well with reassuring clicks. Left side switchgear has low beam / high beam and integrated flasher, a 4-way joystick to operate the new fully-digital TFT colour instrument cluster, an SOS button which gets its own flap so that users don’t press it accidentally, turn indicators and a horn switch.

On the right hand side, we get a toggle for hazard light function, Mode selector which also doubles as a toggle to shift into Reverse Mode and then there’s a Start button / Kill Switch. Unlike Vida V2 lineup, VX2 does not get keyless go feature and gets a regular conventional key and a conventional keyhole. Boot release is integrated into this keyhole and works as expected.

Beside this keyhole, is a Type-A USB charging port behind a flap. Above glovebox, towards the left, we can see a flap that opens up to a DC fast charging port. Home charging is done by lifting the seat and connecting charger into the AC charging port. Under-seat storage is up to 33L, which is commendable for a scooter with removable battery tech that eats up into the boot area.

Ergonomics & Features

Vida VX2 offers a long seat which is fairly cushioned with adequate support. Short city commutes, which is the intended use case for Vida VX2, on this scooter is a cakewalk for both rider and pillion. Rider sits upright and pillion gets decent room and positioning of footpegs is comfortable as well. Vida VX2 falls quite well into the family-style scooter genre with no surprises for users.

Where features are concerned, the main highlight is its 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster on Vida VX2 Plus variant. This is a fairly bright display that can be controlled from the 4-way joystick. This cluster is paired with a dedicated Vida app with quite a lot of functionalities. This cluster supports music control and turn-by-turn navigation. With the app, users can access detailed stats, trip analysis and a host of other details and information.

Navigation can be set from the app and it will be projected on the screen. Nearest charger info is a handy feature too. Other notable features include remote immobilization, live tracking, geo fencing and a ring my scooter feature, which should come in handy in shopping mall parking lots to pinpoint the scooter. LED lighting all around, fancy switchgear, hazard light and removable battery are other notable elements.

EVOOTER & BaaS

Speaking of removable batteries, they are by far the most important feature of Vida VX2. It is the fundamental element in the EVOOTER marketing term that Hero has coined for VX2. In the VX2 Plus variant we experienced, Hero is offering a 3.4 kWh battery promising a range of up to 140 km. Based on our short ride experience, one can expect a real-world range of around 100 km and depends vastly on the way it is ridden.

We say this because regeneration is not automatic. In this sense, Vida VX2 will not charge batteries under deceleration on its own. Users have to use the two-way throttle and twist it to the other side, so as to get regeneration. It allows for an unintrusive riding experience, one that is close to ICE scooters, but regen does not happen automatically. VX2 even comes to a complete halt twisting the throttle in reverse.

Same procedure is for Reverse Mode, twisting throttle in reverse takes the scooter back with an audible beep. To access removable batteries, one has to unlock the seat from keyhole and then use same key to unlock a plastic door that covers battery area. One can remove these batteries and then charge them separately or directly plug in the same AC charger. Also, Vida DC charging is at user’s disposal too, which is unlocked for BaaS customers.

Speaking of, BaaS plans are provided by Hero FinCorp and Vidyuttech Services in 2 Year, 3 Year and 5 Year durations, with a minimum monthly charge. Once the 3 year or 5 year duration is complete, buyers will get full ownership of scooter and batteries. Depending on the variant (Go and Plus) and plan chosen (2 Year, 3 Year and 5 year), users will have to pay a monthly fee ranging between Rs 1.1K and 2.2K.

Ride & Handling

Vida VX2 rides very similarly to other family format electric and ICE scooters. Buyers will be treated with a decently plush ride quality and the 12-inch wheels at both ends ensure reasonable bump absorption too. This is not a corner carver and should not be treated as such. Overall ride dynamics are comfortable, which is on par with this segment. With Vida Plus, one can expect around 100 km of real-world range with mixed usage.

There are three riding modes – Eco, Ride and Sport. The latter unlocks all of its performance. Performance is brisk and the power delivery from its swingarm-mounted motor. There is no jerk in power delivery and the overall throttle transitions are quite smooth. Braking performance could have been better, especially with front disc brake. Using both brakes at once is a lot more reassuring.

Reservations & Conclusion

As impressive as the Vida VX2 was, there is room for growth. During our time with Vida VX2, we came across a quality control issue too. Which was in the ORVMs, where it was loose and spinning on its own across the ride, despite manually tightening it. It even fell out on its own while returning. If this is the same ORVM stalk that Hero uses with Mavrick 440 and Xpulse, it is likely to rust very soon.

We felt that the removable battery door could have been executed better. Hero could have completely ignored this lockable battery door because it is made of plastic and a dedicated thief can get into this area with relative ease. Also, there’s always a fear of accidentally forgetting the key inside the boot and shutting the seat. I can imagine myself in this situation and it can happen to anyone.

That said, Hero MotoCorp has taken a giant leap in India’s electric scooter segment with Vida VX2 and it is likely to propel Hero’s name into the leaderboards. It looks right, it rides the way it should, packs a lot of features expected in this segment and offers the flexibility of BaaS prices on both scooter and battery, which no other brand is currently doing. With sheer affordability factor, further sweetened with introductory offer makes Vida VX2 a winner in Hero’s portfolio.