Hero Vida VX2 Go 3.4 kWh Variant Launch Price Rs 1.02 Lakh – 100km Real Range

Hero MotoCorp’s Vida electric mobility subsidiary has been pushing boundaries ever since its inception. The company’s latest offering, the VX2 electric scooter has just been updated with a new variant that is expected to boost sales for the brand. Called VX2 Go 3.4 kWh, this new variant is slotted below the top-spec Plus variant.

Hero Vida VX2 Go 3.4 kWh Variant

Launched earlier this year, Hero Vida VX2 brought BaaS pricing strategy with the scooter’s price, making it quite a sensation in the market. VX2 was offered in two variants – Go and Plus. Go came with a 2.2 kWh battery pack as standard, while only Plus got the larger 3.4 kWh battery pack with an IDC claimed range of 142 km on a single charge.

Now, Vida has introduced a new 3.4 kWh battery variant with Go and it is priced at Rs 1.02 lakh (Ex-sh) or Rs 60,000 with BaaS prices that comes with Rs 0.9 per km battery rental cost. VX2 is formulated with Ghar Ghar Evooter philosophy and is recognised as Badalte India ka Scooter. The launch was preceded by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Priced at Rs 1.02 lakh (Ex-sh), Vida VX2 Go 3.4 kWh variant brings the larger 3.4 kWh battery to the more affordable and lower-spec Go trim level. The company promises a real world range of 100 km per charge. The system involves two removable battery packs like we saw with the top-spec Plus variant.

The single swingarm-mounted electric motor is rated at 6 kW (8.04 bhp) and 26 Nm of peak torque and it comes with Eco and Ride modes. Features like a flat floorboard, a long seat, a 27L boot space, a digital instrument cluster, 12-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and LED tail lights along are notable.

The top speed is pegged at 70 km/h, while the VX2 Plus variant can go till 80 km/h. With the Vida VX2 Go 3.4 kWh variant, Hero MotoCorp aims to offer a profound and versatile variant lineup to buyers. Also, the flexibility of BaaS model on scooter’s prices is unique in the market.

Statement from Hero MotoCorp

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said: “VIDA has always stood for progress – combining innovation with functionality to enhance life for Indian riders.

The new Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh is designed for those who seek more range and efficiency in their commute — conscious of performance, practicality, and purpose. It reinforces our commitment to empowering everyday mobility and moving India towards a cleaner, better tomorrow.”