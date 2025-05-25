Hero Vida VX2 Incoming 1st July – Rebranded Vida Z Or New V2 Lineup?

Along with Vida VX2, Hero MotoCorp has filed trademark applications for its variants as well – Vida VX2 Pro, Vida VX2 Plus and Vida VX2 Go

By introducing more affordable variants and also reducing prices of its Vida electric scooters, Hero MotoCorp has registered a boost in sales. In April 2025, a 540% YoY jump was noted, after sales grew from 956 units in April 2024 to 6,123 units in April 2025. With that, Vida emerged as the 5th bestselling electric two-wheeler brand in the country.

Hero Vida VX2 – What to expect?

To sustain the momentum, Hero is planning to introduce multiple new EV products. One of these is the Vida VX2, scheduled for launch on 1st July. Let’s take a look at what Hero’s new electric scooter might offer.

Earlier this year, Hero MotoCorp had showcased a new model, Vida Z, at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Vida Z was originally unveiled at the EICMA 2024. It will be a truly global product, catering to both domestic and European markets.

Vida Z was scheduled to launch in July 2025. This has raised speculation about whether Vida VX2 could simply be a rebranded version of the Vida Z. Name changes are quite common due to various reasons such as trademark issues, branding strategy, market feedback, etc. Vida Z name has also been trademarked. But it does not have any applications for variant name registrations such as Pro, Plus and Go like Vida VX2.

Moreover, while Vida Z has been unveiled and test vehicles have also been spotted, there are no such reports for Vida VX2. These factors present the possibility that Vida Z could go on sale as the Vida VX2. The trademark for Vida Z could be retained and used for any of the other upcoming products from Hero MotoCorp.

Vida VX2 – Performance, range, specs

Hero MotoCorp has not revealed any information about the upcoming Vida VX2 electric scooter. But assuming that Vida VX2 is a rebranded version of Vida Z, the base variant could be equipped with a single 2.2 kWh battery pack. Top variant could be utilizing two battery packs with total capacity at around 3.4 kWh. It is expected to have a range of more than 100 km. Similar to Vida V2, the Vida Z will have removable battery packs.

In the company’s lineup, Vida Z will be positioned as a more affordable option in comparison to the existing Vida V2 electric scooters. While the latter utilize an electric motor with 6 kWh of peak power, the Vida Z could have a slightly lower output. Vida Z will be using a direct drive permanent magnet motor.

As compared to the modern-looking Vida V2, the Vida Z has a minimalist, family-oriented design. Overall aesthetics are more aligned with the popular, high-volume-generating petrol-powered scooters such as Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter. Key highlights include a rectangular headlamp, TFT display, USB charging port, front storage, rear backrest and connectivity features.