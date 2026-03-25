Hero Vida VX2 Knight Edition Unveiled In Partnership With IPL Team KKR

With just a few days remaining for the commencement of 19th edition of Indian Premier League, cricket fever has spread across the nation. Diving into it is Hero MotoCorp’s electric scooter division, Vida, which has just announced the launch of a special edition of VX2 Plus electric scooter in partnership with KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders).

This limited edition scooter launch is announced and it was unveiled in the presence of all Kolkata Knight Riders team players at Knights Unplugged 3.0 event. Alongside Vida VX2 Plus Knight Edition, buyers can also opt for limited edition KKR helmet finished in KKR’s signature colours. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Vida VX2 Knight Edition

Prices for Hero Vida VX2 Knight Edition electric scooter will be announced soon at launch. At the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event, Vida VX2 Knight Edition was unveiled in the presence of all KKR team players. As per Vida, this special edition is inspired by KKR’s fearless spirit and championship legacy across all 18 installments of IPL.

Vida VX2 Knight Edition features KKR’s signature Knight Purple and Gold colourway. The base body colour is Pearl Black and on that we can see micro-dotted patterns which gradually blend into the base Black. These dots are finished in a Gold shade, in-keeping with KKR’s signature colourway that fans have come to adore.

Notable highlight include three accent marks with Vida VX2 Knight Edition’s colourway which symbolises the three championship title wins that Kolkata Knight Riders have bagged till now. Making this a limited collectors item is KKR helmet which also gets KKR’s signature Knight Purple and Gold accents.

Also, the company has come up with a new ‘Vida Electrifying Player of the Match’ initiative where a KKR player will receive a customised Vida VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition electric scooter with his name and jersey number with every match won. Winning player will be selected by team management and the handover will be done after the match ceremony.

Statement from Vida

Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer – VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, said, “The launch of KKR Limited Edition VX2 Plus reflects Hero MotoCorp’s approach of blending distinctive design with culturally relevant collaborations.

By bringing together the bold identity of the Kolkata Knight Riders and VIDA’s electric mobility platform, the initiative adds a unique dimension to the brand’s engagement in the T20 season through meaningful cultural and sporting association. The special Edition VX2 Plus further strengthens our commitment to sustainable mobility with the electrifying energy of one of the most celebrated teams in the league.”







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