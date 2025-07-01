Hero Vida VX2 Launch Price Rs 99k – Rs 59k With BaaS Plan

India’s largest 2W manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp, has just unveiled its newest venture into its electric mobility journey in the form of VX2. This new range of electric scooters is positioned below its V2 lineup in terms of equipment and features. This is the boldest step Hero MotoCorp has taken against rivals like Oa S1X, Ather Rizta, Chetak 3001 and TVS iQube.

Hero Vida VX2 Launch

Where pricing is concerned, Vida VX2 range sits above V2 lineup and starts from an attractive price point of Rs 99,490 (Ex-sh). However, this is the first Indian electric scooter to come with BaaS pricing that ensures lower up-front cost. With BaaS prices start from Rs 59,490 (Ex-sh) with a battery rental price of Rs 0.96 per km.

Hero Vida VX2 comes equipped with two removable batteries, both of them situated under the seat. Users can take these batteries out and then charge it themselves inside their houses or apartments, unlike Honda’s Activa e, which is built around their battery swapping station and does not allow users to charge the batteries.

The company showcased five different colours at the launch event, but didn’t reveal anything about the deliveries and other paraphernalia. These colours included Grey, Blue, Red, Yellow and Black. Notably, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor became the first customer of Hero Vida VX2 and Pavan Munjal preceded the stage with him.

The features include LED lighting all around, GPS tracking, remote immobilization, a fully digital colour TFT instrument cluster, a decent under-seat storage with provision to place a helmet, rear pillion backrest, alloy wheels with diamond cut finish, front disc brake sophisticated switchgear to control the non-touch instrument cluster and more.