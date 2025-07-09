Hero Vida VX2 Price Slashed By Rs 15k – Now Starts Rs 44,990

India’s largest 2W manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is upping its game in the electric scooter segment by being among the first OEMs to introduce BaaS pricing in this segment. With BaaS plans, Vida VX2 started from Rs 59,490 (Ex-sh), which was already quite impressive. Now, Hero has straight up slashed Rs 15k off of the price tag. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Vida VX2 Price Slashed

With the launch of Vida VX2, Hero MotoCorp is showing the country that it means business. This is the first time a 2W OEM in India has introduced BaaS prices (Battery as a Service), in its truest sense, which helps in cutting down on initial buying costs for customers, unlike its rival brand that only offers battery subscription through its swapping stations.

Starting price of Vida VX2 was pegged at Rs 59,490 (Ex-sh) + Rs 0.96 per km, which was already an impressive proposition. Now, the BaaS prices have been revised with an introductory offer announced by the company, taking the starting price of Vida VX2 to Rs 44,490 + battery rental charges.

This is a straight up Rs 15,000 reduction that the introductory offer is bringing, taking the proposition from impressive to tempting. This tempting price tag is for the base Go variant, while the top-spec Plus variant has been priced at Rs 57,990 + battery rental charges. Without BaaS plans, Vida VX2 Go costs Rs 99,490 (Ex-sh) and Plus costs Rs 1.10 lakh (Ex-sh).

However, Hero MotoCorp has not mentioned any time duration of this introductory offer. So, prices may revert back to previously announced ones at the company’s discretion. There is a possibility that Hero MotoCorp is looking at a certain booking volume, probably in six figures, which once achieved, will end this introductory offer.

Specs & Range

Powering the just launched Vida VX2 is a removable battery system that can be charged in three ways. There’s DC fast charging support, AC charging directly from the scooter and AC charging by taking the batteries out. This versatility is quite commendable as no mainstream OEM is currently offering this much flexibility.

Speaking of batteries, Vida VX2 Go comes with a 2.2 kWh single removable battery pack, promising 92 km claimed range. In comparison, Vida VX2 Plus offers two removable batteries with a total capacity of 3.4 kWh, promising up to 142 km on a single charge.