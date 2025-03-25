Hero Vida Z Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

At the 2024 EICMA Show, Hero MotorCorp made quite a spectacle by showcasing four new motorcycles. These were Hero Xtreme 250R, Xpulse 210, Xoom 160 and Vida Z global electric scooter. The company seems to have commenced testing of the Vida Z ahead of a proper launch. It has been spied for the first time. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Vida Z Spied Testing

India’s largest 2W manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, currently operates the V2 lineup of electric scooters under Vida brand. At 2024 EICMA Show, Hero showcased a handsome new electric scooter with global launch intentions. Called Vida Z, it is a sporty yet elegant electric mobility solution that packs a slightly different ethos than V2 lineup of electric scooters.

Currently, we get Vida V2 in three different variants – Vida V2 Lite, Vida V2 Plus and Vida V2 Pro. The effective Ex-sh prices of these variants are Rs 74,000, Rs 81,800 and Rs 1,15,300 respectively. Hero has not yet revealed launch timeline along with product positioning among their current crop of V2 electric scooters.

The recent spy shots show Vida Z without any camouflage in a lovely Yellow shade. When compared to the Vida Z scooter showcased at 2024 EICMA and 2025 Auto Expo, we can see that this test mule misses out on a couple of elements. For starters, the contrasting Orange accents are missing and so is its pillion backrest.

Where design is concerned, Vida V2 takes aggression and sportiness a couple of notches above. In contrast, Vida Z takes a much more sober and elegant approach. At the unveiling, Vida by Hero MotoCorp had unveiled that this new electric scooter will be a global product and will be launched in major global markets like UK.

What to expect?

LED projector headlights seem to be shared with Vida Z, but front apron is completely new and is devoid of any cuts and creases. Handlebar cowl and front mud guard gets dual tone effect of body colour and Black. LED tail lights, LED turn indicators, single-piece seat along with a touchscreen instrument cluster are notable elements.

Apart from the few aforementioned differences, Vida Z test mule is almost identical to what the company showcased before. Looking at how close it appears to production, one can speculate that the launch might be around the corner. Vida Z is built on a modular platform that can accept battery packs between 2.2 kWh to 4.4 kWh.

These will be removable batteries that one can charge at their home or apartments. It will have a powerful electric motor that is either swingarm mounted or mid-mounted. We can expect decent range, features and storage provisions. Connectivity features will be abundant too and users will get to monitor various stats.

