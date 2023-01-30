Hero Xoom 110cc Scooter Launch Price Rs 68k To Rs 76k – Dio Rival

With the new Xoom 110, Hero will be looking to refresh its scooter portfolio and target the younger generation

Hero MotorCorp is the dominant player in motorcycle segment with bikes like Splendor and HF Deluxe. These two alone command a collective market share of more than 50% among the top bestselling bikes in the country.

However, Hero MotoCorp’s scooter portfolio has relatively fewer models like Pleasure, Destini and Maestro Edge. Moreover, Hero scooters usually trail behind the likes of Honda Activa, Suzuki Access, TVS Jupiter, TVS Ntorq and Honda Dio. To fix this anomaly and boost its scooter sales, Hero has launched a new 110cc scooter in the sporty segment, called Xoom.

Hero Xoom 110 styling, features

As hardware specs will be largely the same as other Hero 110cc scooters, Xoom will focus on its styling. It comes in with some hi-tech features, gets sporty styling bits such as X-shaped LED headlamp. It is mounted on the front apron that has a sculpted profile with sharp panelling. Handlebar cowl has a V-shaped design and features a compact windscreen.

Hero Xoom 110cc has trapezoidal turn signals and trendy rear view mirrors. However, the turn signals are equipped with standard halogen units and not LED bulbs. At rear, the scooter has X-shaped LED tail light, albeit in a different design in comparison to the X-shaped headlamp. The LED headlight also comes with cornering light, which is a similar feature that is found in cars.

Xoom gets sporty body panelling on the sides. It has a wide, flat seat that seems long enough to ensure optimal comfort for both rider and pillion. The scooter will have ample floorboard area, just like other Hero scooters.

Tech features will include a full digital speedometer with Bluetooth support. Xoom 110cc scooter will have Hero Connect platform, which offers a comprehensive range of connected features. Onboard Maestro Edge, Hero Connect platform has features like live tracking, speed alert, geo fence alert, topple alert, tow away alert, vehicle start alert, driving score, trip analysis and Hero locate.

Hero Xoom engine, specs

Engine is the same as that of Pleasure and Maestro Edge 110cc scooters. The 110.9cc, air cooled, 4-stroke motor generates 8 hp of max torque at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The scooter will have both self-start and kick-start option. Suspension system will comprise telescopic forks at front and swingarm rear suspension.

While much of the hardware will be same, one key upgrade for Hero Xoom is 12-inch wheels at both ends. In comparison, Maestro Edge 110cc has 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheel. With 12-inch wheels, Hero Xoom will have better capabilities across rough roads.

Hero Xoom will be positioned above Pleasure 110cc and Maestro Edge 110cc in the company’s line-up. Hero Xoom is offered in three variants LX, VX and ZX. Hero Xoom LX priced from Rs 68,599, ex-sh. VX is priced from Rs 71,799 and Xoom ZX is priced at Rs 76,699. For reference, Hero Pleasure and Maestro Edge 110cc prices start from Rs 68,368 and Rs 68,698, respectively. All prices are ex-sh.