Hero Xoom 125R Spied Testing – Ntorq Rival Launch Soon?

Recently spied Hero Xoom 125R was showcased last year and looks like it is production-ready – Pricing might start around Rs 85K (Ex-sh)

While we already have Xoom 110 on sale in India by Hero MotoCorp, the company is now expanding its sporty scooter portfolio with two new offerings. Called Xoom 125R and Xoom 160, these upcoming scooters were first showcased at EICMA in Milan, last year. Now, for the first time, Xoom 125R is spied testing in India. Let’s take a look.

Hero Xoom 125R Spied Testing

Late last year, Hero MotoCorp showcased two new sporty scooters under the Xoom range. While the larger Xoom 160 stole the show at EICMA, Xoom 125R was equally impressive. It boasts a much sharper design language than Xoom 110, still adhering to overall family genes and design DNA.

The recent spy shots show upcoming Xoom 125R from the rear. We can see a sporty scooter that is likely to make a bigger splash in the segment than Hero has ever managed to do. Genre-wise, Xoom 125R will rival the likes of TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis 125, Honda Dio 125, Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and Aprilia SR 125.

Interestingly, the rivalry is more suitable with Aprilia SR 125, as Ntorq 125, Avenis 125, Ray ZR 125 and Dio 125 still come equipped with 12-inch wheels or smaller. Xoom 125R is confirmed to get large 14-inch wheels, setting it apart in the crowd. We can see a significant overhaul in design and edginess over Xoom 110.

Hero MotoCorp has played well with colours and finishes on Xoom 125R and it visually positions it above Xoom 110, being more premium. We can see LED projector headlights with a striking LED DRL signature. Rear LED tail lights are in split design and Hero is offering LED turn indicators at both ends.

Rider ergonomics is likely to be more upright than rival scooters, suiting taller riders. Overall size lends a feeling of riding something much larger than a 125cc scooter. Practicality is improved with a larger floorboard, twin gloveboxes with USB charger, large under-seat storage with LED light and a large and accommodating seat.

What to expect?

A few key specs of upcoming Hero Xoom 125R have been revealed. For starters, it will get the same 125cc engine as the new Destini 125 we just reviewed. Performance metrics are slightly different as Xoom 125R will generate 9.4 bhp of peak power at 7,500 RPM and 10.16 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM.

Instrumentation is fully digital and is similar to the one we saw in Xpulse and other Hero motorcycles. Bluetooth connectivity and notification alerts will be part of the package, along with turn-by-turn navigation. Another notable aspect is that Xoom 125R weighs 120 kg, while Ray ZR 125 weighs under 100 kg.

Source