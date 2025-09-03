Hero Xoom 160 ADV Scooter Delivery Starts This Month – Details

Upping its game in the premium segment, Hero MotoCorp launched Xoom 160 scooter some time ago. Bookings commenced a couple of months ago and delivery timeline of this new scooter is now revealed. Xoom 160 will be exclusively sold via the Premia showrooms, reinstating the company’s efforts to offer a premium ownership experience.

Hero Xoom 160 Delivery Timeline

Launched earlier this year at the 2025 Auto Expo, Hero Xoom 160 has been one of the most anticipated and desirable scooters in India. That is because of its unique positioning in the market and its aggressive design language, which is likely to draw a lot of buyers with a taste of adventure and ruggedness.

Hero has now confirmed that deliveries of Xoom 160 will commence this month, which is September 2025. It will be launched in one fully-loaded ZX variant with all the bells and whistles it has been advertised with. Where pricing is concerned, Xoom 160 costs Rs 1,48,500 (Ex-sh) which undercuts its primary rival, the Yamaha Aerox 155.

Xoom 160 is being offered in four colour options – Matte Rainforest Green, Canyon Red, Summit White and Matte Volcanic Grey. There are a lot of firsts with Xoom 160 for Hero MotoCorp. These include 1st Hero scooter with a non-step-through central tunnel, 1st liquid-cooled scooter, 1st ICE scooter with keyless go and more.

Also, this is India’s first-ever ADV styled scooter for the mainstream market. ADV elements include a tall windscreen and an option for a taller windscreen accessory, block-pattern tyres that should offer better grip off-road and an optional top box accessory that will be positioned on the rear luggage rack.

Hero’s 1st Liquid-Cooled Scooter

Notable elements on Xoom 160 include dual-chamber LED headlight setup, LED tail lights, halogen turn indicators, a keyless go feature with a smart key, a 7L fuel tank in the central spine, front telescopic forks, rear twin-shock absorbers, 14-inch alloy wheels, 120-section front and 140-section rear tyres, front disc brake, a fully digital instrument cluster with navigation and more.

Powering the scooter is a new 156cc single-cylinder SOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine that is capable of developing 14.6 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM, mated to a CVT gearbox. Ground clearance is 155 mm and kerb weight is 142 kg.