Hero Xoom 160 Bookings Open – Priced At Rs 1.49 Lakh

Key USPs of Hero Xoom 160 include its striking road presence, powerful performance and cutting-edge tech features

Hero MotoCorp had launched the Xoom 160 earlier this year in January. However, availability at showrooms was delayed, likely due to some technical or operational delays. After a wait of around six months, Hero has now commenced bookings for its new flagship scooter. Let’s check out the details.

No change in pricing

Hero Xoom 160 is available at the same price that was announced at the time of its launch. With prices starting at Rs 1,48,500, Hero Xoom 160 is one of the most affordable in its class. Primary rival is the Yamaha Aerox 155 which is available at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (Ex-sh).

In the future, Hero Xoom 160 could also face competition from TVS Ntorq 150. The latter is expected to be launched during the upcoming festive season. Similar to Xoom 160, TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to be offered at a competitive price point. As of now, the dominant player in this segment is the Aerox 155. It will be interesting to see how things evolve with the entry of new contenders.

Hero Xoom 160 – Styling, features

Sporting a bold and dynamic look, the Hero Xoom 160 strikes a strong chord with young riders. Some of the key features include an ADV-style front beak, sharp dual-chamber LED headlamps, LED position lamp and a large windscreen. Shoulders have muscular body panelling, ensuring a dominating road presence.

Other highlights include a long footrest area, stepped seat, upswept exhaust and distinctive tail lamp design. The scooter has a comfortable, upright riding stance. The long footrest allows users to adjust their foot placement as per their height. With this added convenience, the scooter can also be used for long journeys.

Hero is offering some exciting colour options to match the scooter’s sporty design. These include the Matte Rainforest Green and Canyon Red. Users can also choose relatively sober options such as the Summit White and Matte Volcanic Grey. Xoom 160 also has sporty graphics that further enhance overall look and feel.

Performance, Tech kit

Powering the Hero Xoom 160 is a 156 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder SOHC engine with i3S tech. It generates 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox. Rival Yamaha Aerox 155 utilizes a 155cc, liquid cooled engine that generates 15 PS and 13.9 Nm. It is paired with a V-belt automatic transmission.

Hero Xoom 160 has telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. Both ends have large 14-inch wheels, which ensure enhanced stability and smoother rides. These are wrapped in block pattern tyres, ensuring superior traction.

Tyre sizes are 120/70 front and 140/60 rear. The scooter has a kerb weight of 142 kg and can carry 7 litres of fuel. Seat height is 787 mm, whereas ground clearance is 155 mm. Tech kit includes a smart key with remote seat opening and a digital speedometer with turn-by-turn navigation.