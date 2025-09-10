Hero Xoom 160 Sales Commence – Only Via Premia Dealerships

Positioned as a ‘Super Scooter’, the new Hero Xoom 160 will be sold via the brand’s Premia dealerships in India

As part of its portfolio expansion plans, Hero MotoCorp had introduced the Xoom 160 earlier this year in January. Bookings started in July for a token amount of Rs 7,500 and now sales have also commenced. Deliveries are expected to start later this month. Hero Xoom 160 rivals the likes of Yamaha Aerox 155, Aprilia SR 175 and recently launched TVS Ntorq 150. Let’s check out the details.

Hero Xoom 160 – Styling and features

With its bold design, powerful performance and advanced features, Hero Xoom 160 has captured the attention of young riders. Xoom 160 is also positioned as a versatile machine that can be fun to ride across both city roads and challenging terrains. Some of the key highlights include dual-chamber LED headlamps, ADV-style front beak, aerodynamic body panelling, compact visor, step-up seat design and upswept exhaust.

Hero Xoom 160 is available in four exciting colour options – Matte Rainforest Green, Summit White, Canyon Red and Matte Volcanic Grey. All these have the same pricing. Hero Xoom 160 is available in a single variant – Xoom ZX, with starting price of Rs 1,48,500.

Enabling the versatility of Hero Xoom 160 are features such as large 14-inch wheels, wrapped in block-pattern tyres. These are 120/70 at the front and 140/60 at the rear. Users can expect superior grip and smooth rides across rough patches. Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers.

With its seat height of 787 mm, Hero Xoom 160 caters to a broad spectrum of users. The scooter has a wheelbase of 1,348 mm and ground clearance of 155 mm. Xoom 160 has a 7-litre fuel tank and kerb weight of 142 kg. Braking setup comprises 240 mm disc at the front and 140 mm drum brake at the rear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Performance, tech kit

Powering the Hero Xoom 160 is a 156cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder SOHC engine. It generates 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm of torque and is paired with a CVT transmission. In comparison, rival Yamaha Aerox has a 155cc liquid cooled engine that generates 14.79 bhp and 13.9 Nm of torque.

Recently launched TVS Ntorq 150 utilizes a 149.7cc air cooled engine that generates 13 bhp and 14.2 Nm. Users can access ride modes of Street and Race. Aprilia SR 175 has a 174.7cc air cooled engine that generates 13.08 bhp and 14.14 Nm.

Hero Xoom 160 has advanced tech features such as i3S silent start technology, which helps save fuel. Other highlights include a smart key with remote seat opening and a digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation. Users can also view other info such as fuel level, speed and trip details.

In terms of pricing, Hero Xoom 160 (Rs 1.48 lakh) is second costliest in this segment. Yamaha Aerox 155 is the costliest, with prices starting at Rs 1.51 lakh. Aprilia SR 175 has a price tag of Rs 1.26 lakh. TVS Ntorq 150 is the most accessible in this group, available in the range of Rs 1.19 lakh to Rs 1.29 lakh.